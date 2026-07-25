Leigh may well have lost Frankie Halton for the rest of the year to a torn pectoral, while Edwin Ipape failed a Head injury Assessment (HIA) and David Armstrong picked up a knock during the win over Warrington.

Back-rower Halton was forced off at the back end of the first half during Saturday evening’s 28-12 victory at the Leopards’ Den.

The Ireland international had conceded a penalty moments earlier, and it was in that incident which he appears to have done some serious damage to himself.

Papua New Guinean Ipape meanwhile left the field at a similar time for a HIA and never returned, while utility back Armstrong battled on to the end, but had heavy strapping on his leg.

Before any of those three picked up their issues, forward Louis Brogan was forced off for a HIA of his own, but passed and returned to the fold.

‘That could be long-term, it could be the (end of his) season. It’s not a good injury to do, but it’s looking that way’

Leigh ended up comfortable victors over local foes Warrington for the second time this month, and have now won 11 of their last 13 games.

Post-match, head coach Adrian Lam provided an injury update as he explained: “We had a couple of HIAs, Edwin (Ipape) failed his and Frankie Halton looks like he’s torn his pec.

“That could be long-term, it could be the (end of his) season. It’s not a good injury to do, but it’s looking that way.

“He (Armstrong) just got a cork on his thigh. He should be okay, but it depends how it reacts in the next 48 hours or so.

“It’s a six-day turnaround this week (into the game against Wigan), which is a shorter one, but we’ll give him every opportunity to be ready for that.”

Next Friday night brings the latest instalment of the ‘Battle of the Borough’, with third-placed Wigan Warriors making the short trip to the Leopards’ Den, with Leigh now sat fifth.

There is positive news on the horizon where injuries are concerned ahead of that bumper clash, as Lam detailed: “We were going to run with Gaz O’Brien at full-back (against Warrington), he had a fit-to-play check at 12pm and failed that.

“It doesn’t mean he’s going to be out next week, but Gaz has been around a long time and if he’s saying he’s not sure (if he can play, you back him).

“Jacob Alick-Wiencke and probably Robbie Mulhern will be back next week, and I think Gaz O’Brien will be back. AJ Towse isn’t too far away, maybe two or three weeks.

“We’ve trained in the last four weeks with people out of position that aren’t playing come the weekend only to save people for the weekend, so we haven’t had any continuity.”