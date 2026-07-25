Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam thinks the required number of points to make the Super League play-offs in 2026 will be higher than last year – but insists they have not set a ceiling on how high they can finish in 2026.

Wakefield Trinity secured sixth spot on the league table 12 months ago with 30 points, winning 15 of their 27 league games.

Leigh have 24 already going into Saturday evening’s showdown with Warrington Wolves, meaning three wins from their final eight games would match that total.

However, Lam insists the flow of points across the competition this season means that magic number needed to get sixth at the very least is going to be up on 2026.

Play-off points tally will be higher in 2026, says Lam

Speaking to Love Rugby League earlier this week, the Leopards coach admitted with top spot likely to secure fewer points this season compared to last, it is probable that 30 points will not be enough for any team who wants to claim a play-off berth in 2026.

When asked if he felt the tally would need to be higher, he said: “I think so.

“First, I don’t think will be as high as last year so that’s one part of it. But it’s all one game at a time for us, to be honest.

“Everyone wrote us off ten weeks ago, said we’d miss out by a mile and we’re still not guaranteed a spot – things can change quick but the players have been given an opportunity through their hard work.”

Lam was also quizzed on the prospect of hunting down the top four, or perhaps even the top two, in the final two months of the regular season.

And he admitted to being slightly frustrated to seeing former club Wigan scrape through against Huddersfield last week, a game in which a defeat for the Warriors could have blown things wide open in the race for the top two.

“Statistically we can still do that (finish second), but that’s why we were watching the game with Wigan and Huddersfield – they were a real chance of winning that.

“But I feel that, as I mentioned before, it’s a week to week proposition. It’s been difficult over the last month as some players haven’t been available and we haven’t had enough to train 13 on 13 – we’ve had to improvise at different times over the last month.

“But there’s still another gear for us as we prepare for the last bit of the season. We’re going to be buzzing at some point for sure.”