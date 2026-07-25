York Knights have issued a strong statement condemning racist abuse to one of their players following Saturday’s defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

Saturday afternoon saw York narrowly edged out on home soil by Super League basement boys Huddersfield Giants.

Shortly after that game, the Knights revealed that one of their players had been subjected to racist remarks, made directly to them and their family.

At the time of writing, the identity of the York player who received the racist remarks remains unknown, but the club have issued a strong statement confirming they intend to report the matter.

‘Rugby ;eague is a sport that prides itself on respect and we as a club champion that, and condemn any kind of discrimination’

As per the process in place, York will consult with the Rugby Football League (RFL) and then, if necessary, any relevant authorities.

Notbly, this is not the first instance of a Super League case involving racism in recent weeks, with an investigation still ongoing into abuse directed at Wigan Warriors star Junior Nsemba following their victory over rivals St Helens at Magic Weekend.

The Knights’ statement, published on Saturday evening, reads: “York RLFC is aware of racist remarks made directly to one of our players and their family on social media.

“We condemn this and are appalled that the player and his family have been subjected to this.

“Everyone at York RLFC is supportive of each other, from players, to staff and our supporters.

“Nobody should be subject to racist abuse in any form, whether that be online or in person.

“We are an inclusive and welcoming club, and we are proud to be part of our community.

“Rugby league is a sport that prides itself on respect and we as a club champion that, and condemn any kind of discrimination.

“Any incident involving any member of our club will be reported through the appropriate channels and we will work with the relevant authorities, the Rugby Football League and social media platforms to ensure they are investigated and dealt with properly.

“Along with other clubs within our game, we will continue to stand against racism and all forms of discrimination, and ensure we continue to be an inclusive and respectful organisation.”

Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game against Huddersfield, the gates at the LNER Community Stadium remained closed for longer than usual due to an incident close to the ground.

However, within their statement, York have confirmed that incident and the racist remarks are separate entities, stating: “This (the racist remarks) is not related to the incident which took place at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday 25th July.”