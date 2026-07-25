Warrington Wolves’ woes continued as they were beaten 28-12 on the road by local foes Leigh Leopards on Saturday evening.

Still yet to win a game at the Leigh Sports Village, Sam Burgess’ side have now lost four of their last six games.

Two of those defeats have come against the Leopards, who also beat them at Magic Weekend earlier this month.

Live from the press box, our Wire conclusions…

Back to looking over their shoulders

They remain fourth on points difference, but fifth-placed Leigh have now gone level on competition points with Warrington, and the Wolves are again looking over their shoulders.

Hull KR and St Helens, chasing them, are both just two competition points worse off: and Wire have to go to Craven Park next month for a re-arranged Round 2 clash amid a hellish-looking schedule.

You get the feeling Burgess’ side can ill afford a slip up in any of their next three, in particular, as they face three sides at the bottom end of the ladder: Castleford Tigers (A), Bradford Bulls (A), York Knights (H).

The sooner George Williams is back, the better

It’s an obvious statement given the quality the Wire skipper possesses, but the combination of Ewan Irwin and Leon Hayes in the halves isn’t working.

This isn’t us saying that one, or both, of that pair won’t go on to have very good careers. But together, as things stand, they’re far too young and inexperienced to lead a side around the field that wants to go and challenge for the Super League title.

Williams’ skill is matched by his leadership, and when he returns to partner one of the two young guns, the side’s make-up will be wholly improved.

Hayes’ case not aided today either by his sin-binning during the second half.

Discipline issues clear to see

As good as Leigh were at the start of this game, the visitors encouraged an early onslaught with the flurry of penalties they gave away.

Their discipline improved eventually, but by then, they were chasing the Leopards on the scoreboard. Ill discipline isn’t anything new, either, it’s been symptomatic of their struggles over the last month or so.

With a gruelling schedule coming up next month, Burgess’ side simply must improve on that front, it’s killing them at times.