Leigh’s hot streak continued on Saturday evening as they beat fellow play-off hopefuls Warrington Wolves 28-12, making it 11 wins from 13 games.

Live from the press box, our Leopards ratings…

David Armstrong – 8

A very good evening’s work from Armstrong who opened the scoring with another try from a scrum play early on and offered attacking threat every time he got his hands on the ball. The Australian is getting back to something like his best.

Innes Senior – 7

Another solid showing from Senior, who got through a lot of work in defence as well as carrying well out of backfield. Added another try to his tally for the year on the first half hooter, which helped to swing the game back in Leigh’s favour.

Jack Hughes – 7

80 minutes of absolute reliability from Hughes filling in at centre. Came up with a couple of nice moments with the ball in hand, but most of his workload came in defence.

Umyla Hanley – 9

Adrian Lam spoke again earlier this week about Hanley breaking into the England squad, and week-by week, it seemingly gets harder for Brian McDermott to ignore the centre. This was another exquisite performance of absolute tenacity and competitiveness, with a tremendous finish for his try on the hour-mark the icing on the cake.

Josh Charnley – 7

Not much seemed to go Charnley’s way from an attacking point of view today, but he delivered his usual selfless workrate to help Leigh over the line to another win against his former employers. A big knock-on early in the second half ended with him catching Ewan Irwin’s kick on the last to deny Warrington. We don’t even need to mention his sin-bin, utterly ridiculous.

Adam Cook – 8

The latest in a series of really positive showings from Cook, who carved out half-back partner Lachlan Lam’s early try with a neat pass to Hanley. His influence on the side is clear to see now, and Leigh just need that to continue now. Another iffy day from the kicking tee for the Australian, on the downside.

Lachlan Lam – 9

Electric from start to finish from Papua New Guinea international Lam, who has been among Super League’s best halves since Leigh returned to the competition in 2023, and continues to show it. Nice to see him get a try of his own, too, which are becoming less of a rarity.

Joe Ofahengaue – 10

Ofahengaue has been out injured a few weeks, and being brought off 20 minutes in shows you he’s not fully fit yet. Circumstances today meant he had to play huge minutes, more than he was probably ready for, yet he was simply unplayable. His relentless work in defence is enough alone, but to get on the scoresheet in the manner he did is remarkable. Super League’s best prop?

Liam Horne – 8

Big, big minutes from Horne due to Edwin Ipape’s withdrawal at the back end of the first half. Right up there with his best showings in a Leopards shirt.

Isaac Liu – 9

Remarkably, veteran Liu played the full 80 minutes in the front-row here due to Leigh’s rotation being shot to bits through injuries. He was superb throughout and came up with a vital take of an Irwin grubber early in the second half when Wire looked likely to get back into the contest.

Frankie Halton – 6

A mixed afternoon for Halton in the 33 minutes he played before being forced off through injury. A notably great kick chase in there as well as a poor knock-on and a penalty conceded which eventually resulted in Wire’s first try of the day.

Owen Trout – 8

A very good evening for Trout, with this probably his best showing since returning to the fold a few weeks back. Refused to be beaten by the Wire pack, regardless of how many tried to down him.

Louis Brogan – 8

Brogan had to go off for a HIA during the first half, but passed it and played big minutes again with some key defensive contributions to help Leigh to victory. Good stuff.

Lazarus Vaalepu (Interchange) – 7

Recent recruit Vaalepu is building by the week. This was a better showing than last week at Hull, and he played more minutes, too across a couple of stints.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 8

Potentially Davis’ best performance of the year so far, big minutes played off the bench and some absolutely pivotal defensive contributions. Two tackles in the same set early on in the second half epitomised that, with Wire kept at bay.

Ryan Brown (Interchange) – 7

20 minutes or so for young prop Brown, who did what was required.

Edwin Ipape (Interchange) – N/A

Ipape came off the bench midway through the first half and only played 15 minutes before being forced off for a HIA, which he failed.