Warrington lost Kelepi Tanginoa to a knee injury ahead of their defeat to Leigh Leopards, Wolves head coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Wire were beaten 28-12 at the Leopards’ Den on Saturday evening, and have now lost four of their last six matches, including two to Leigh: who also got the better of them earlier this month at the Hill Dickinson Stadium during Magic Weekend.

Ahead of Saturday’s defeat, off-season recruit Tanginoa had been named on the bench by boss Burgess

But just prior to kick-off, it was confirmed the forward had withdrawn during the warm-up.

Kelepi Tanginoa prognosis delivered following late withdrawal from Leigh defeat

Tanginoa took his place in the stands alongside Warrington’s other non-selected players, with James Bentley – who had been 18th man – stepping in to replace him in the 17 and Cai Taylor-Wray occupying the vacant 18th man spot.

Taylor-Wray himself is yet to make his return from injury, and was not called upon in the end.

Post-match, Burgess explained: “Kelepi got a little niggle in his knee in the warm-up, he just said he didn’t think he’d be able to get the job done, so it’s a good job I had (James) Bentley there at 18th man!

“He (Tanginoa) has had a bit of a grumbling knee for a few weeks, but he’s trained all week and got through it. It’s something the medical team will take care of over the next couple of days.

“We got some boots sent down to Cai Taylor-Wray, and he sat as 18th man in the end. He had a full week’s training, and at a push he could have played.

“We’ve just found that giving some of those (injured) players an extra week of training gives us a bit more safety, so it’s a calm approach rather than pushing everyone to the start line and getting recurring injuries.”

If Tanginoa is to sit out of next weekend’s trip to Castleford Tigers, he will do so alongside Bentley, the man that replaced him on Saturday at Leigh.

Fellow off-season recruit Bentley was forced off late on in the defeat for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), and ultimately failed it.

Burgess confirmed: “He (Bentley) failed his HIA, so he won’t play next week.

“It was a physical game, so there’ll be a few bumps and bruises, I’d imagine, but nothing big.

“Hopefully we’ll build a healthy squad over the next couple of months, and it’ll stand us in good stead.”