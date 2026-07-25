Sam Burgess has confirmed brother George will be around the Warrington camp over the next few months, but only due to his arrival in the UK for an acting role.

Australia-based George, 34, is twinned with sibling and current Huddersfield Giants star Tom.

George retired from rugby league at the back end of 2022 through ongoing hip issues and then hung up his boots again for good circa 12 months later having helped Cairns Brothers to the league title in an amateur division.

The former England international took up acting following his retirement, and more recently, made his bow in the boxing ring: being beaten fellow ex-NRL star Nelson Asofa-Somona back in June.

Saturday evening saw older brother Sam’s Warrington side beaten 28-12 at Leigh Leopards, and it did not take the TV cameras long to pick up brother George, who was in club clothing alongside the head coach and his staff.

But while George has linked up with Wire’s staff on an unofficial basis, his main vocation while back in the UK will be on his own acting career.

Warrington boss Sam Burgess explains brother George’s presence during Leigh defeat

Following the loss at the Leopards’ Den, head coach Sam was asked about his brother’s involvement.

The 37-year-old explained: “He (George) is hard to miss, isn’t he?! He’s a big lad!

“George is in town, he’s got a new acting role in a TV show that he’s going to film soon, so he’s going to spend a bit of time with us while he’s getting ready for that.

“He’s a big, high-flying actor these days!

“I don’t know if I can talk about it, but he’s got a great role coming up that he’s going to be over here filming for, so you might see a bit more of him.”

Warrington have now lost four of their last six games, including two defeats to local foes Leigh: who also beat them earlier this month at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Merseyside during Magic Weekend.

The Wolves remain fourth on the Super League ladder though, and have a game in-hand to come on most around them next month, with that coming away against fellow play-off hopefuls Hull KR.

Sam added: “There’s no official capacity for George.

“Obviously he’s my brother, he’ll be around, but he’s got no official capacity.

“He’s just doing his own work and supporting me while he’s here.”