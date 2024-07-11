Leeds Rhinos youngster Ned McCormack suffered a hamstring issue as he scored his first-ever senior try for the Rhinos during their Round 17 clash at Warrington Wolves, and has been forced off the field with that injury.

Making just his third senior appearance for Leeds under the watching eye of new head coach Brad Arthur, the 19-year-old darted over the whitewash 53 minutes in to help the Rhinos cut the deficit back to 10 points at 24-14 down.

McCormack’s only other senior career try to date came towards the end of May for Halifax Panthers, appearing on dual-registration for the Championship outfit in a win against newly-promoted Doncaster at The Shay.

As Rhyse Martin lined up the conversion following the teenager’s try on Thursday evening at the HJ, he was shown being helped from the field by a member of the Rhinos’ medical department on the Sky Sports cameras.

And shortly after came confirmation from Sky’s pitchside reporter Jenna Brooks that the centre had picked up a problem with his hamstring which would rule him out of the remainder of the contest.

Leeds Rhinos young gun suffers injury blow in Warrington Wolves clash following landmark moment

Papua New Guinea international Martin missed the conversion from McCormack’s try, with the youngster now having made two of his three senior appearances for the Rhinos against Warrington.

The other came in a Round 15 victory against Leigh Leopards at Headingley as Leeds celebrated the life of club legend Rob Burrow.

At the time of writing, with circa three minutes left on the clock in Warrington, Leeds trail 30-18. Following tries from Matty Ashton, Matt Dufty (2) & Rodrick Tai, the Rhinos found themselves 24-4 down at the break.

McCormack’s try followed one from team-mate Lachie Miller, but hopes of a comeback were killed off when youngster Tom Whitehead crossed for the hosts.

Paul Momirovski clawed a late try back for Leeds following a yellow card to Wire flier Ashton, but after another missed Martin conversion, the score remains 30-18.