Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin doesn’t believe that new Leeds head coach Brad Arthur is the Rhinos’ long-term solution, and thinks Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley will still be their #1 target for 2025.

Arthur was appointed by Leeds earlier this week to succeed fellow Australian Rohan Smith in the Headingley hotseat, but has only been brought in on a contract until the end of the current season.

Rhinos chiefs have insisted the short-term nature of his deal comes as they ‘don’t wish to rush into long-term decisions for the good of the club’.

But Arthur’s appointment has done little to subside links to Salford boss Rowley, who worked alongside Leeds’ Sporting Director Ian Blease for two-and-a-half years at the Red Devils.

Jon Wilkin questions Leeds Rhinos’ Brad Arthur appointment, signposts long-term ‘answer’

Arthur arrived in the country on Thursday morning, and travelled with the Leeds squad to The Halliwell Jones Stadium, where they face Warrington Wolves in a Round 17 clash.

Speaking on Sky ahead of the game, Wilkin insisted Rowley is still going to be a wanted man come the end of the year.

The ex-St Helens ace said: “It’s such a short window of time (for Brad Arthur to make an impact, I’m not so sure what can actually be achieved.

“He’ll come in and improve standards, and no doubt he’ll ask questions of his players physically & culturally, but certain things take time to develop.

“He’s not the answer long-term, and I think he’ll have an eye on a job back in the NRL, perhaps with a new franchise that’s being talked about.

“I still think Paul Rowley is the man (for Leeds). Paul Rowley is their man.”

