Leeds Rhinos confirm Cooper Jenkins signing as Brad Arthur discusses prop’s key traits

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the signing of Queensland Cup star Cooper Jenkins on a two-year contract from 2025, as exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League over the weekend.

The 23-year-old prop becomes the second signing of the Brad Arthur era, with the Rhinos having already locked in Samoa international prop Keenan Palasia on a two-year deal from 2025.

Jenkins starred for Norths Devils as they secured their first-ever NRL State Championship with a win over Newtown Jets over the weekend, making 132 metres and 24 tackles in the Grand Final victory.

The 64ft in prop trained with the Dolphins at the start of the 2023 NRL campaign before enjoying a breakthrough campaign with Queensland Cup outfit Norths Devils.

“We are pleased to have secured an up and coming talent like Cooper and believe he has the attributes to really make a name for himself with Leeds Rhinos,” said Leeds coach Brad Arthur.

“He has been part of a successful team this season and knows the sacrifices it takes to succeed.

“He will add size and power to our forward pack and I am looking forward to seeing him here for the start of pre-season.”

RHINOS RELATED: Leeds sign Samoa prop from NRL as Brad Arthur lands first recruit

Cooper Jenkins ‘grateful and excited’ to be joining Leeds Rhinos

Jenkins says he is looking forward to making the switch over to Super League and playing under the influential Arthur.

“I am really grateful and excited to be joining the Leeds Rhinos,” Jenkins said.

“It is a great opportunity for me to be joining a great club like the Rhinos under a coach like Brad, who is well respected in the rugby league community.

“I am eager to develop and earn the respect from the players, staff and fans at the club and can’t wait to get over to England.”

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease added: “Cooper is another great addition to our forward pack, he is a very ambitious young player who arrives at the Leeds Rhinos and Super League at just 23.

“He is an excellent ball carrier, with fast leg speed, especially with his strength of carry.

“Again, we have looked to add some size, presence and strength across our team for the 2025 season and beyond, Cooper certainly fits that bill, I’m excited to give him his opportunity at the Rhinos.”

MONDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉 Major decision made on Grand Final future as Old Trafford announcement confirmed

👉 Kevin Sinfield makes rugby union u-turn with new role explained

👉 Hull KR and Wigan Warriors dominate Super League Team of the Week after play-off wins