Leeds Rhinos coach addresses Reagan Campbell-Gillard speculation amidst links to NRL forward
Leeds Rhinos have been linked with an audacious play for Parramatta Eels prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard – but Brad Arthur has poured cold water on that speculation.
Campbell-Gillard is one of a handful of players being let go by the Eels at the end of this season and had been linked with a move to St George-Illawarra – but that deal now appears to have fallen through.
A number of NRL clubs remain interested in Campbell-Gillard but given the links between the player and Arthur, plus their combined connection to Parramatta, it had been suggested that Leeds could launch a speculative bid to sign the forward.
Arthur admitted Campbell-Gillard would be keen to come to Super League at some stage: but it will not be in 2025.
“I think he has got himself sorted to be honest,” Arthur said during his weekly press conference. “At some stage I think he’d like to try his hand in Super League. He’s still got a bit of NRL left in him, but he’d certainly be a big asset to the game over here and any team that got hold of him.
“He’s a good footy player and a good person.”
Meanwhile, Arthur admitted Leeds’ recruitment plans are continuing behind the scenes – with sporting director Ian Blease continuing to piece together their targets as they look to improve upon this season’s fortunes.
Arthur said: “He (Blease) is trying to make sure we strengthen our roster for next year, but I haven’t taken my sights off what’s important, which is tomorrow. That’s all I am focusing on at the moment, the group of guys we’ve got and trying to get them to play to the best they can.”
