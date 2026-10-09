Leeds Rhinos could be set for more squad overhaul after it emerged Super League clubs have been offered the services of Jack Bird – with his future at Headingley now in doubt.

The Rhinos have lost a senior figure in their backline already with confirmation that Ryan Hall has retired with immediate effect. However, another key man is now seemingly set for an exit in Bird.

He joined Leeds midway through this season on a contract until the end of the 2027 campaign. However, there is now doubt about whether he will be part of Brad Arthur’s squad going into next year.

Several Super League clubs have been told by Bird’s management that the centre is available and an exit from Leeds is now possible.

That would leave Leeds with another squad spot open for 2027 – but they do have adequate cover given how captain Ash Handley produced some of the best form of his career earlier this year. They have also agreed a deal to bring in Catalans Dragons star Nick Cotric.

But having let promising youngster Ned McCormack depart for Wakefield Trinity, Leeds would likely want more cover in the centres should they lose either Cotric or Handley.

Max Simpson and Oscar Brown are also options for Arthur to consider there but the possible departure of Bird would heighten Leeds’ desire to look for more cover in the outside backs, particularly with the retirement of Hall

However, a possible departure for Bird would give Leeds significant salary cap space with which to act in the transfer market – as well as an overseas quota spot, too.

Numerous Super League clubs are holding off on finalising their recruitment plans for 2027 due to the upcoming Rugby League World Cup. Any player who makes one appearance in that tournament automatically qualifies for a visa to move to England, irrespective of how many NRL games they have played in the relevant period.

That means there is likely to be plenty of clubs watching closely for the next breakout star – and that list could now include Leeds if a departure for Bird materialises.