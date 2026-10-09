Ryan Hall’s first words as Super League legend retires with immediate effect

Leeds and Super League legend Ryan Hall has announced his retirement with immediate effect: but will remain with the Rhinos in a commercial role.

Six-time Super League champion Hall made his professional debut for Leeds back in 2007, featuring off the bench at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff as the Rhinos beat rivals Bradford Bulls.

A little over 19 years on, the iconic winger now hangs up his boots having made well over 500 career appearances – including 381 for the Rhinos.

Set to turn 39 later this month, Hall will pull on a Leeds shirt for one final time come January in a friendly against Hull FC, with that coming amid a three-month testimonial which has been awarded to him.

But in terms of official appearances, his time as a rugby league player has now reached its end.

‘I think the time’s right that I hang up the boots. I’ve done it for 20 years and I’ve loved every minute of it’

After plenty of deliberation over his future right the way through the season, the veteran’s decision to retire was announced by Leeds on Friday morning

He shared: “I’m officially retiring from playing rugby league. I think the time’s right that I hang up the boots. I’ve done it for 20 years and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“The club’s in a good position to go with the youth, that’s the natural progression in rugby league.

“I’ve always wanted the best for the club at heart and if the decision is to go with the youth at this point in time, that suits me down to a tee, because I have had 20 years of loving every second of it, that’s enough.”

Hall’s two stints at Headingley were separated by time in the NRL with Sydney Roosters and a stint back in Super League with Hull KR – who he helped to reach the 2024 Grand Final.

He retires having scored 11 tries in 24 appearances across all competitions for the Rhinos this year as they finished second in Super League.

The most recent of those tries came on what proved to be his last professional appearance in their narrow semi-final defeat to Warrington Wolves.

Hall admitted: “I said at the time (I left the club in 2018) it would be a dream come true to go full circle and finish off in front of a Leeds crowd, which I’m lucky enough to have been able to do.

“Not everybody gets that option to finish how they want to do it. I know we could have finished with a trophy in our hands, but that wasn’t to be.

“But I’m certainly over the moon that I got to finish here at Headingley in front of the crowd that supported me for over 20 years.”

‘It is testament to the man that he is happy to walk away without a huge fanfare, but I am sure with the satisfaction of a job well done’

Rothwell-born Hall played his junior rugby league for Oulton Raiders before joining Leeds’ youth system as a teenager back in 2006.

The 38-year-old retires having scored 257 tries at first-team level in their colours, with a whopping 358 scored over the course of his career – including those for England, Great Britain and Hull KR.

Leeds’ Sporting Director Ian Blease said: “On behalf of everyone at the Rhinos, I would like to thank Ryan for everything he has done for the club. He has been a complete professional and set the standards for our young players to follow.

“He has always put the team first and has enjoyed a career that has rightly seen him recognised as one of the greatest players in the summer era. I am delighted he will still be connected to the club in the next chapter of his career.”

Hall – who was Super League’s all-time top try-scorer until earlier this year – racked up 39 tries in 42 appearances on the international stage between England and Great Britain, starring in three World Cups.

A Lance Todd Trophy winner in 2014, the winger made four Super League Dream Teams and retires with 12 major honours to his name – six Super League titles, two World Club Challenge wins, two Challenge Cups and two Super League Leaders’ Shields.

Rhinos head Coach Brad Arthur added: “I am pleased to have had the honour to work with Ryan over the last couple of years.

“He has performed at the very highest level for his club and country and he leaves the field on his terms, having maintained his presence for 20 years; that is a remarkable achievement.

“It is testament to the man that he is happy to walk away without a huge fanfare, but I am sure with the satisfaction of a job well done.”

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