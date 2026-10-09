Championship outfit Swinton Lions have tied down their 2026 Coaches’ Player of the Year Harry Higham, the son of Super League cult hero Micky, with a new one-year deal for 2027.

Outside-back Harry, still only 21, is a product of Super League heavyweights Wigan’s youth system and has been with Swinton since the start of the 2025 campaign.

The Lions recruited the youngster following his departure from the Warriors, and he has so far scored 15 tries in 34 appearances across all competitions in their colours.

Ten of those tries came in 18 appearances this year, with Higham rewarded come the end of the season with the Coaches’ Player of the Year award.

And now, the Championship club have handed him a new deal for next season.

‘Harry is a player we feel it’s really important that we retain… we believe there is even more to come from him’

Come 2027, Higham will continue to work alongside dad Micky, who has also extended his own contract at Heywood Road alongside fellow assistant Alan Hadcroft and head coach Anthony Murray.

Micky, of course, enjoyed a career which saw him make more than 550 professional career appearances – representing Leigh, St Helens, Wigan and Warrington Wolves with with distinction as well as both England and Great Britain on the international front.

Son Harry – who will turn 22 in January – also scored a try in a sole dual-registration appearance for Midlands Hurricanes back in 2024 while still a Wigan player, so currently boasts a record of 16 tries in 35 professional matches.

Tying the outside-back down after a 17th-place finish in the Championship, Lions boss Murray said: “Harry is a player we feel it’s really important that we retain.

“Keeping our in-form players is a key part of building a strong squad, and Harry has had a terrific season.

“He was deservedly named Coaches’ Player of the Year and also picked up other awards at the end-of-season presentation, which reflects the consistency and quality he has shown throughout the season.

“Harry is still a young player with plenty of potential, and we believe there is even more to come from him.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing him continue to develop, improve and hopefully have another very good season with us.”

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