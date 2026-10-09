Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall has appeared to suggest the club will not replace him with a new signing – instead giving his spot to a young up-and-coming player.

Hall’s legendary playing career is over after the Super League icon announced he would be retiring with immediate effect after 20 years playing at the highest level.

A career which has seen him play over 500 games and finish joint-16th in the all-time list of rugby league try-scorers in over 130 years of the sport has drawn to a close, with Hall set to remain in the Leeds setup after agreeing to take a role in their commercial department.

Attention now turns to who will replace him: but the winger himself has appeared to drop a clear hint.

Ryan Hall hints at Leeds replacement

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, Hall admitted that the time was right to finish and announce his retirement.

But he also said that it was the right move for the club as well as himself, with the Rhinos ‘decision to go with youth’ suggesting he will be replaced internally, rather than externally.

He said: “I’ve been thinking about how to say this really nicely, and I can’t think of any good way to phrase it other than, I’m officially retiring from playing rugby league.

“I think the time is right that I hang up my boots. I’ve done it for 20 years and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“The time is now, the club is in a good position to go with the youth and kick on and go for something new other than myself – which is completely fine. That’s the natural progression of rugby league, and I’ve always wanted to best for the club at heart. If that decision is to go with the youth at this moment in time, that suits me down to a tee.”

That would appear to set up a straight shoot-out between Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb to be Leeds’ first-choice winger alongside Maika Sivo in 2027, with the other effectively the backup for both sides.

Hall reflects on Leeds career

Hall admitted he was lost for words when asked to sum up his career, which has taken him all over the world and seen him establish a reputation as one of the greatest wingers ever to play rugby league.

He said: “It’s really hard to think about every moment across the journey because there’s been over 500 games for different teams along the way.

“It’s hard to think about every memory, but did I ever think I’d play one game? No, I didn’t. I missed the young scouting opportunity and missed that fishing net and came through later while playing in the first team at Oulton Raiders. I never dreamed I’d play one Super League game, never mind the amount I did.

“It’s been a remarkable journey what I never thought would take place. It’s still going to take some time to digest. I’m joint with Neil Fox which for my name to be alongside his name in a list or even in the same sentence.. that’s pretty cool. I can reflect on that as quite the achievement. The achievement is nice but the journey to it has been awesome.”