Oldham have swooped to sign former Warrington Wolves utility Lucas Green from fellow Championship outfit Keighley Cougars, with the youngster inking a two-year deal at Boundary Park.

Leeds-born Green – who can play almost anywhere in the pack – played six games at first-team level for Super League outfit Warrington having come through their youth system.

Spending the bulk of the 2025 campaign out on loan at Keighley, he then joined the Cougars on a permanent basis ahead of 2026 having been released by Wire.

And 12 months on, he has now moved onto pastures new oncemore, returning to the North West having put pen to paper on a move to Oldham ahead of 2027.

‘Watching what Oldham have achieved this year is something I want to be a part of’

Still only 22 having celebrated his birthday last month, Green links up with the Roughyeds on the back of a campaign which saw them finish third before reaching the Championship play-off semi-finals.

He said: “I am buzzing to sign for the next two years.

“It was a shock, to be honest, when I found out, but really exciting. Watching what Oldham have achieved this year is something I want to be a part of.

“I’m a team-first player. Over the past season I have played big minutes and been consistent.

“I have played all over, back row, 13 and prop. I think I’m pretty versatile so as long as I’m playing and wearing an Oldham shirt, that’s all I am bothered about.”

The young forward has appearances on his CV for North Wales Crusaders, Swinton Lions, Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings as well as both Warrington and Keighley, with 65 senior matches played so far.

All five of his career tries to date were scored in a Cougars shirt this year, including one in his final appearance for them against former club Crusaders.

Roughyeds head coach Alan Kilshaw has worked with Green previously, and added: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring him to Oldham.

“At just 22 years of age, Lucas has already built an impressive amount of first-team experience, including Super League, Championship and League 1.

“The number of senior appearances he has made at such a young age tells you a lot about the potential he has.

“Lucas is a smart, hard working physical forward who is still developing and has plenty more growth in him. For me, the exciting thing is that I don’t think we’ve seen anywhere near the best of him yet.

“He’s now at an age where he needs to kick on, take the next step in his development and establish himself at top end Championship level, and I’m confident he can do that with us.

“He’s got the potential to become a really important player for Oldham over the next few years, and we’re looking forward to helping him continue that progression.”

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