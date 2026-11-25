Hull KR CEO Paul Lakin has confirmed that the 2027 Super League season will begin on the final weekend of January.

Super League is still waiting to publish its fixture list for 2027, confirm a title sponsor and reveal whether or not London Broncos will officially be installed as team 15 – despite many, including Lakin, expecting them to be promoted.

The delays are reaching unprecedented levels, with another key issue when the season will start despite the end of January being just eight weeks away.

But Lakin has now shed some light on that situation.

Hull KR CEO reveals Super League start date

Speaking on Radio Humberside last week, Lakin confirmed that the opening weekend of the season will be a fortnight earlier than 12 months ago.

Super League started in mid-February in 2026 but next year, it will go back to the final weekend of January – which will mean the opening game will be on Thursday January 28: a little over two months away.

Lakin said: “It’s going to be confirmed in the next couple of days but round one will be the last weekend of January, so an early start as opposed to the second week of February last year.”

Lakin did say he believed the fixtures were being released this Thursday – something which will now not be the case after a delay.

He added: “It’s yet to be announced but I was one of the people who was actually quite vocal in that it seems to be later than normal, but actually the fixtures come out Thursday next week and if that’s the case then they will have come out as on the same day last year.”

Paul Lakin weighs in on bye rounds

Lakin also admitted he was a fan of Super League introducing bye rounds to help boost player welfare and allow for breaks within a season.

With 29 rounds taking place, it means every club will get two weekends off throughout the season, which Lakin believes will be beneficial and was a policy Rovers were keen to support.

“I personally have been quite vocal the last few years about player welfare and that leads in nicely to having bye weeks,” Lakin said.

“We’ve obviously been really competitive in the competitions over the last two or three years which hasn’t allowed us to have a weekend off, which is something that is not acceptable to be honest in terms of player welfare.

“The fact it’s an odd number of teams allows for a couple of bye weeks and that’s something we’re really supportive of and like every other team, we’ll look to take full advantage of those breaks.”