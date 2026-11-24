It’s becoming increasingly clear that St Helens will look like a very different side when the 2027 Super League season gets underway, with new head coach Kevin Walters potentially overseeing a major overhaul of the squad.

The departure of Curtis Sironen was confirmed today, bringing an end to the Australian forward’s five-year spell at the club. But it’s becoming clear that he won’t be the last to leave.

Saints are also understood to be looking to move on Tristan Sailor, Lewis Murphy, Shane Wright, Jacob Host, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Matt Whitley and Joe Shorrocks, with the club keen to reshape its squad and create room for further recruitment.

Should all of those exits materialise, Walters would have a number of selection decisions to make ahead of his first season in charge. However, before any new arrivals, the squad would look rather threadbare.

There are also three notable absentees to consider. George Whitby, Owen Dagnall and Noah Stephens are all expected to miss the beginning of the campaign through injury, meaning they have not been included in this potential Round One selection.

Of course, incomings are inevitable. But before they materialise, it’s interesting to look at how the squad lines up right now. With that in mind, here is how St Helens could line up for their opening game of 2027.

St Helens’ potential Round One team in 2027

Starting XIII: Jack Welsby, Christian Tuipulotu, Deon Cross, Solomona Faataape, Jacob Douglas, Harry Robertson, Sean O’Sullivan, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Jake Davies, Matty Evans, Jake Wingfield.

Interchange: Tom Starling, George Delaney, David Klemmer, Billy Keeley.

A new-look backline

The biggest talking point in the outside backs is arguably the opportunity that could be presented to Jack Welsby.

With Tristan Sailor potentially on his way out, Welsby’s position at full-back appears to be locked in. The England international has the ability to be one of the competition’s leading players, and his form towards the back end of last season will offer plenty of encouragement.

Christian Tuipulotu and Solomona Faataape are two of the new faces who could play prominent roles, having arrived ahead of the new campaign. Both will be looking to make an immediate impact and help improve a Saints attack that needs to rediscover some of its previous threat. They certainly have big shoes to fill, particularly with Mark Percival potentially departing.

Deon Cross and Jacob Douglas would provide further options in the outside backs, while Harry Robertson looks set to continue his transition into the halves and form a partnership with Sean O’Sullivan, another of the club’s new overseas recruits.

Experience in the pack, but a lack of depth

The forward pack still has a familiar look to it, with Alex Walmsley and Matty Lees providing two experienced options in the middle.

Daryl Clark is included at hooker, although there will be plenty of competition for that position following the arrival of Tom Starling.

In the back row, Jake Davies and Matty Evans are included alongside Jake Wingfield at loose forward.

Davies is an exciting young talent who could be handed an increasingly important role, while Wingfield offers versatility and work rate.

But the concern is depth. Sironen’s exit, coupled with the potential departures of Whitley and Host, would leave Saints badly lacking options in the back row. It’s becoming increasingly obvious that recruiting back-rowers will be a major focus for Walters during the off-season.

Their first-choice 17, at present, is not bad. But it becomes clear that a few injuries could leave them badly short if they allow everyone currently linked with an exit to leave.

Inevitably, players will arrive, but this potential line-up makes it clear that there is still plenty of work to be done.