The Willie Peters at Hull KR era may well be over – but the lasting impact of it will be felt for years to come.

Unprecedented and historic success, memories that will last a lifetime – and a number of signings that will still have a crucial role to play in the years to come.

There were 30 players who signed for the Robins after Peters took charge at the beginning of 2023 and who made at least one competitive appearance.

But who were the best? And which would Robins fans rather forget in a hurry? Here’s the ranking of them all..

Players 30-16

30. Tevita Pangai Jr, 29. Ben Reynolds, 28. Eribe Doro, 27. Danny Richardson, 26. Declan Murphy, 25. Tom Whitehead, 24. Ryan Hampshire, 23. 21. Lee Kershaw, 22. Jack Charles, 21. Jordan Dezaria, 20. Karl Lawton, 19. Bill Leyland, 18. Corey Hall, 17. Jack Brown, 16. Brad Schneider

15. Niall Evalds

Played an important role in the early years under Peters. Ultimately, Rovers upgraded him with another player higher up this list but there’s no doubting that Evalds played a positive role in his 32 games in a Robins shirt.

14. Tom Amone

Has only been with the club for one season so far but has shown all the signs of a very good signing thus far. Will play a key role under Nathan Cayless in 2027.

13. Noah Booth

A real unsung hero of Rovers’ recruitment in recent years. Joined with pretty minimal fuss – certainly compared to some others on this list – and he has never let anyone down whenever called upon.

12. Rhyse Martin

Played a crucial role in the treble-winning season – as did almost every other single player that’s about to feature above him. Gave Rovers two years of great service.

11. Oliver Gildart

In his 59 games thus far, Gildart has proven to be a very shrewd acquisition. Still only 30 and has plenty of good years ahead of him to give Cayless and the Robins.

10. Kelepi Tanginoa

Tanginoa has now departed the Robins for Warrington Wolves but he too was a part of the treble-winning squad. Always felt like a significant signing for a Rovers side looking to take that final step when the deal happened: and he was massive for them in 2025 in particular. Nearly 60 games in two seasons is some going.

9. Arthur Mourgue

The aforementioned upgrade on Evalds we mentioned has been one heck of a hit in red and white. Rovers always look better when Mourgue is on the field at fullback. Didn’t feel like a massive signing at the time, but it’s proven to be a transfer masterstroke.

8. Jack Broadbent

Rovers’ Mr Reliable. No matter where he’s deployed, Broadbent always manages to offer a positive contribution. Can step in for more senior players with ease and will be just as important in 2027. Another signing that didn’t have a huge amount of hype around it, but the big games he’s delivered in show how it paid off.

7. Joe Burgess

It was fair to say it was a bit of a gamble to take Burgess over to Hull KR after a pretty underwhelming stint at Salford. However, it was a huge win in the transfer market for the Robins. A treble winner, a cult hero and a player who will surely get a very warm reception when he returns with Catalans in 2027.

6. Jai Whitbread

Like Tanginoa, it always felt like a big deal when Rovers won the race to sign Whitbread. Whether it’s in the front row or the back row, Whitbread is one of the Robins’ most consistent players every week. Has made 90 appearances in three seasons which, in the modern climate, is a great effort for a forward.

5. Michael McIlorum

One season and only 16 games: but one of two signings in particular that proved so crucial in transforming Rovers from bridesmaids to treble winners. McIlorum’s influence around the group in 2025 has been noted as vital; he was brought in to help them take the final step – he did exactly that.

4. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

As did the most significant and headline-grabbing signing in Rovers’ recent history. A culture-shifting transfer that was brought in to deliver silverware and leave a lasting impact at Craven Park. The NRL legend did that and so much more. How Rovers fans would have wished they could have had a couple more years out of Waerea-Hargreaves!

3. Tyrone May

Has become one of the most consistent and classy half-backs across the whole of Super League since joining Rovers. Played a key part in almost every single big win, and his pairing with Mikey Lewis in 2025 was without doubt the best in the league. Will pass through 100 appearances for the club next year.

2. Peta Hiku

95 games, and plenty more to give. Definitely not finished!

1. Tom Davies

Of all Rovers’ signings in the Peters era, few have epitomised the traits and character with which his teams played like Davies. A sensational performer who has been one of the most consistent players in Super League. In his two seasons at Craven Park, he’s been integral to everything they do – with much more to come in the years ahead.