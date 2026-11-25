Hull KR have confirmed that hooker Jez Litten has undergone ankle surgery following his exploits for England in the Rugby League World Cup.

Just like in last year’s Ashes, Litten was a key performer for England despite a series of disappointing results.

However, Rovers have now revealed that his early stages of pre-season training for the 2027 campaign will be disrupted, after he was forced to go under the knife to correct an issue with his ankle.

Jez Litten undergoes ankle surgery

Rovers confirmed the news on Tuesday – but they did also provide a positive update at the same time in confirming that Litten will be ready to return to full training by January: meaning there is no danger of him missing the start of the Super League season.

They said: “Jez Litten has begun a rehabilitation phase following surgery on his ankle in November. The 28 year-old Hull KR hooker underwent the procedure following his return from the Rugby League World Cup in Australia.

“He will now complete his rehabilitation with the club at Sewell Group Craven Park and is expected to be back in full training in the new year.

“Litten featured in every game for England at the World Cup in October, impressing from the bench against Tonga before claiming a try in a win over France. He made his first start of the tournament in England’s victory over Papua New Guinea, his seventh senior cap.”

Litten is set to be a major contributor for Rovers once again heading into 2027.

Hull KR’s pre-season preparations step up

As Rovers mentioned, Litten is already in with the Robins and has started pre-season training, joining almost the rest of his team-mates at Craven Park before the Christmas break.

They have nearly a full compliment of talent on deck, with new signings Moala Graham-Taufa, Salesi Ataata, Eddie Hampson and Brock Parker all in training after arriving in the UK over the last ten days.

They, alongside new head coach Nathan Cayless, will give the Robins a fresh look heading into the 2027 campaign as they look to continue to build on the Willie Peters era.

And it appears they will have a fully fit Litten ready for the kick-off in January after he underwent corrective surgery.