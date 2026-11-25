Hull FC embark on a new era in 2027 under Steve McNamara, hoping to put the disappointment of a frustrating 2027 campaign behind them.

McNamara and CEO Richie Myler will hope to deliver long-awaited and overdue success to the Black and Whites, with a string of big recruits arriving.

Myler is heading into his third year as CEO of Hull having been appointed to the role in January 2025. Since that appointment, Hull have made 18 permanent signings who have all featured at least once.

Here’s our ranking of them all from worst to best..

18. Oliver Holmes, 17. Max Wood, 16. Sam Lisone, 15. Ethan O’Neill, 14. Cade Cust, 13. Jordan Rapana, 12. Jake Arthur, 11. Will Pryce..

10. Liam Knight

The Aussie forward actually did turn up quite well for the Black and Whites when he was on the field. But he struggled with disciplinary issues on-field, and never really hit the heights many hoped he would. But he was, on the whole, a positive contributor.

9. Connor Bailey

Had a really encouraging start to 2026 and looks like a player who will have a heck of a lot to offer McNamara going into next season. Injuries cut his season short this year, but he will be back bigger and stronger next year.

8. Amir Bourouh

Like a couple of others on this list, Bourouh had a really strong first year with Hull before fading somewhat in year two. He didn’t hit the heights of 2025 this season just gone, but you could never fault his effort and he certainly played his part in some brighter moments.

7. James Bell

He has moved on to pastures new now with Bradford Bulls, but Bell was a consistent performer in what was a poor Hull side in 2026..

6. James Batchelor

..as was Batchelor, a player who also came from St Helens and gave Hull some good service in 2026. He’ll be important once again next season under McNamara.

5. Arthur Romano

The same can also be said of Romano, who has returned to France but does so having been a pretty solid and consistent player for Hull despite their inconsistencies as a team.

4. John Asiata

He remains one of the best forwards in Super League when fit – which is the issue. He arrived in Hull on big money and the argument may well be he hasn’t fully justified that.. yet. But when he’s out on the field, Hull are a much improved side and he has definitely made a difference to them.

3. Aidan Sezer

It may seem bizarre to have Sezer this high given how disappointingly things played out at the end of 2026, but recency bias may have you forgetting just how good he was last year in a Hull team that looked set to kick on this year. He was, on the whole, a good piece of business.

2. Harvie Hill

Had a good first year and will kick on again next year.

1. Zak Hardaker

A very, very solid addition that Hull may well end up missing in 2027. There was some debate about whether other clubs had got the best out of Hardaker but he reinvented himself into a brilliant utility player that excelled in the back row in particular for the Black and Whites. We think he’s the pick of their recruitment in the last two years.