Championship club Swinton Lions have snapped up youngster Layton Jupp following his departure from Super League outfit Leigh Leopards.

Teenager Jupp – who will turn 20 in December – was crowned Leigh’s Academy Player of the Year in 2025.

Going on to represent the Leopards at reserves level in the season just gone, the forward earned his professional debut at the back end of August, made on loan in the Championship for Widnes Vikings.

Having slotted into a heavily rotated team as Allan Coleman’s men prepared for their 1895 Cup final showdown against London Broncos a few days later, Jupp formed part of a Vikings side that were only narrowly beaten 12-8 on the road at Sheffield.

And a couple of months on, he has now landed a one-year deal for 2027 elsewhere in the second tier with Swinton.

Former Leigh Leopards young gun Layton Jupp seals permanent Championship move ahead of 2027 as Swinton Lions announce signing

After finishing 17th in the Championship in 2026, Lions head coach Anthony Murray has already bolstered his squad for 2027.

In addition to Jupp, Brad Holroyd, Dan Abram, Danny Lynch and Lloyd Roby have all seen their signings confirmed by Swinton – with three of those returning for a second stint at Heywood Road.

Elsewhere, Ben Killan, Jordan Brown, Harry Higham, Tom Ratchford, Trent Kelly-Duffy, Aaron Lynch and Deane Meadows have all seen their retentions announced, so will also form part of Murray’s squad for 2027.

After securing the signing of his newest recruit Jupp, Lions boss Murray said: “Layton is a big, physical, no-nonsense forward who isn’t afraid of the hard work in the middle.

“He’s got a strong work ethic, carries the ball with intent and enjoys the physical side of the game.

“We’re looking forward to working with Layton and helping him continue his development.

“I’m confident he’ll be a great addition to our pack.”