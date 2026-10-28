Former Leigh man Brad Holroyd is among four players to have joined Championship outfit Swinton Lions ahead of 2027 alongside Dan Abram, Danny Lynch and Lloyd Roby.

Utility back Holroyd – who donned a shirt for community club Leigh East in his youth – made his professional bow for the then-Centurions in a Championship clash against Workington Town in June 2019, marking the occasion with a try.

Now 26, he has gone on to don the colours of six more clubs, including Swinton: who he featured six times for in 2022.

And ahead of next season, having spent the last two years at Keighley Cougars, he has sealed a return to Heywood Road on a permanent basis.

The Lions have also re-signed former stars Abram and Lynch from Hunslet and local rivals Salford RLFC respectively, with Roby recruited from Halifax Panthers.

Former Leigh and Salford men among quartet to join Championship club for 2027

Versatile playmaker Abram scored 26 tries in 84 appearances for Swinton between 2022 and 2025, forming part of the side that won promotion from League 1 into the Championship in his first year with the club.

He returns after stints at Whitehaven and Hunslet with over 220 professional career appearances now on his CV.

Two-time Ireland international Lynch returns to Heywood Road having played the first two games of his professional career for the Lions last year.

The forward went on to play for both Rochdale Hornets and Salford in the Championship season just gone, and has now played 21 games at senior level: including his two caps on the international stage for the Wolfhounds.

Championship stalwart Roby meanwhile will don a Swinton shirt for the first time come 2027, but already has over 120 career appearances to his name having represented six different clubs to date.

Another versatile back, he will turn 28 in January and joins the Lions on the back of a turbulent 2026 campaign which brought appearances for two financially challenged clubs in the shape of North Wales Crusaders and Halifax.

Swinton have announced all four signings via social media, with the retentions of a number of their 2026 squad also confirmed on the back of a 17th-place finish in the Championship.

Ben Killan, Jordan Brown, Harry Higham, Tom Ratchford, Trent Kelly-Duffy and Aaron Lynch have all seen their retentions announced, so will form part of Anthony Murray’s squad for 2027.