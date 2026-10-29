Leeds Rhinos sign brother of Super League ace from amateur club

Leeds Rhinos are set to provide an opportunity to local amateur player Josh Milnes, who is set to link up with the club in pre-season.

Milnes has caught the eye playing in the NCL for Siddal, and Love Rugby League understands the Rhinos have offered him the opportunity to join them on a full-time basis in the off-season to prove himself with the Super League powerhouses.

The brother of Bradford Bulls halfback Rowan, Milnes has already played for the Rhinos reserve grade side, making his debut this August in an outing against Hull FC, coming off the bench.

Widely regarded as one of the best forwards in the amateur game, his performances for Siddal and in reserves have seen the Rhinos give him an opportunity to showcase his talents to Brad Arthur and the coaching staff in the pre-season, which will see him link up with his amateur head coach, Jake Connor, who has been head coach at Siddal this year. He has previously represented England Lions.

Leeds have made three permanent additions to their middle unit in recent weeks, with Wiremu Greig, Hugo Salabio and Delaine Gittens all joining on one-year contracts.

Now, Milnes will be the latest to get that opportunity after another impressive year for Siddal. The Halifax-based outfit reached the semi-finals of the NCL this year, losing out to West Hull.

He swept the board at Siddal’s end of season awards night after he was named as the club’s supporters’, coaches and players’ player of the year.

Meanwhile, Leeds also reached the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs, finishing second in the league before losing out to Warrington Wolves at Headingley.

Beyond the aforementioned recruits, they have also signed Dylan Walker, Nick Cotric and Edenn Rogers-Smith to bolster their squad heading into the 2027 season.

The Rhinos report back for pre-season next month, and they have confirmed they will take on Super League champions Wakefield Trinity in their annual Boxing Day clash, a game in which Milnes may get a chance to impress.