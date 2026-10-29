England and Papua New Guinea have both made late changes to their squads for Friday’s big clash, with Brad O’Neill among three new faces on Brian McDermott’s bench.

When England boss McDermott named his team earlier this week, just two changes were made – with Morgan Knowles handed his first appearance of the tournament.

The decision to drop Man of Steel O’Neill entirely was the biggest talking point though, with Hull KR hooker Jez Litten starting instead.

And while Litten will still start against the Kumuls in Wollongong, Wigan Warriors star O’Neill has now been put onto the bench – so will likely be involved.

Elsewhere, McDermott has also put both Wigan winger Zach Eckersley and veteran Leeds Rhinos utility Kallum Watkins onto his bench.

Having only been a late call-up into the squad to replace the injured Morgan Smithies ahead of England’s opener against Tonga earlier this month, elder statesman Watkins could now make his first appearance of the tournament.

Eckersley meanwhile played in the first game against Tonga but was then dropped for last weekend’s 82-0 win over France, and now earns a spot on the bench for Friday’s clash against PNG, which England must win handsomely to stand any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Jack Welsby and Victor Radley are the pair to lose their spots in McDermott’s squad entirely, while Ben Currie has dropped into the reserve position.

Accordingly, Currie will only be in contention for the bench should someone suffer an injury ahead of the game.

England: AJ Brimson, Dom Young, Hugo Savala, Herbie Farnworth, Matty Ashton, George Williams, Harry Smith, Max King, Jez Litten, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Knowles; Interchange: Mikey Lewis, Sam Walters, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Zach Eckersley, Kallum Watkins; Reserve: Ben Currie

England and PNG ring late changes ahead of crunch clash as Man of Steel recalled

Jason Demetriou’s PNG side won their opener against Lebanon comfortably, but were then beaten 64-6 in Port Moresby by Samoa last weekend.

They will now be without London Broncos ace Morea Morea and Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape in Wollongong as they take on England.

Ipape’s team-mate at club and international level, Liam Horne, will instead start at hooker as Valentine Richard moves into loose forward.

Former Warrington Wolves centre Rodrick Tai has now also been listed on the Kumuls’ bench, while London’s Alex Max is their reserve.

Like Currie, Max could yet make the bench if they suffer any late injuries.

Papua New Guinea: Zac Laybutt, Robert Derby, Josh Feledy, Nene Macdonald, Dudley Dotoi, Gairo Voro, Bailey Biondi-Odo, Epel Kapinias, Liam Horne, Luca Moretti, Rhyse Martin, Nixon Putt, Valentine Richard; Bench: Finley Glare, Jacob Taulani, Robert Mathias, Sanny Wabo, Zev John, Rodrick Tai; Reserve: Alex Max