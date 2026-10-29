Victor Radley open to sensational Super League switch as honest admission made on NRL future

Victor Radley has opened the door to a sensational Super League move for the 2028 season, as he prepares to enter the open market.

The England international has spent the entirety of his professional career with the Chooks, making 181 NRL appearances for the club since his debut in 2017 and helping them win three Premierships and two World Club Challenges along the way.

Victor Radley opens door on Super League switch as honest admission made on NRL future

But Radley is free to open talks with rival clubs in the next few days ahead of the November 1 window, and it seems he is looking at all his possible options. That includes a potential move to Super League as well.

“The Roosters are everything I’ve ever known,” Radley told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I love the club so much. They’ve done right by me for years.

“It hurts me inside just thinking about playing elsewhere, but I need to look at all my options now. The days are gone where I’m living in a two-bedroom unit and having a good time. I have two kids, a fiancée and a house that needs paying off.

“I’m open to everything,” he continued. “I love new experiences, that might even include living in England and playing in the Super League. It’s something I’d be interested in.”

This isn’t the first time Radley has floated the idea of a switch to Super League, either, with him previously suggesting he would be open to the move at some point in his career.

“I don’t think it’s yet, but it’s something I have wanted to do since I was young,” he told Triple M earlier this month.

Radley also plays his Test rugby for England, boasting a tally of nine Test caps at the time of writing and currently in the midst of his second World Cup campaign with the national team.

Roosters exodus on the cards?

Radley’s talk of a possible move to Super League comes amid an exodus from the 2026 Premiers, too, with Mark Nawaqanitawase and Angus Crichton both headed to rugby union, Daly Cherry-Evans to Hull FC and Spencer Leniu to Parramatta Eels as well.

Elsewhere, the Roosters are also facing the prospect of seeing star half-back Sam Walker head to the open market come November 1, after they pulled a contract offer earlier this week.

“The Sydney Roosters have this evening advised the management of Sam Walker that the club’s offer for a contract extension beyond the 2027 season has been withdrawn after the parties were unable to reach an agreement on terms,” the club said in a statement.

“The club remains focused on maintaining a Premiership-winning roster, with all recruitment and retention decisions made to support the strength, balance and long-term success of the playing squad.”