Former Wigan Warriors youngster Finley Beardsworth is expected to be forced into retirement at the age of 22 through injury, it’s been revealed.

Versatile forward Beardsworth came through the youth system at Super League heavyweights Wigan, and joined Swinton Lions ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Back in January, during the Lions’ opening game of the Championship season against Rochdale Hornets, he suffered an injury which has sidelined him for the duration of the year.

And now, the club have announced that he is expected to be forced into retirement through that injury, with his departure from Heywood Road confirmed: alongside an invite to return in some capacity should he wish to.

Former Wigan youngster Finley Beardsworth expected to retire aged 22 through injury

Beardsworth – who will turn 23 in January – did not register a first-team appearance for Wigan, but did feature on loan/dual-registration for both Midlands Hurricanes and Barrow Raiders during his time with the Cherry and Whites.

Primarily a back-rower but also able to slot in at loose forward, the youngster went on to play 19 games in total for Swinton, taking his career appearance tally up to 25.

His sole Lions try came against Goole Vikings in March 2025, adding to the first of his professional career, scored for Midlands against Hunslet back in July 2023.

Paying tribute to Beardsworth as his departure from Swinton was announced, head coach Anthony Murray said: “It’s incredibly disappointing to see Fin having to bring his playing career to a likely end following the injury he sustained early in the season.

“I’d like to thank Fin for all of his hard work, commitment and dedication during his time with us at Swinton Lions. He has always given his best for the club, and we’re extremely grateful for everything he has contributed.

“I want to wish Fin all the very best for the future, and in whatever comes next for him. He will always be welcome at Swinton Lions, and the door will always be open for him to return to the club.

“Thank you Fin, and very best wishes for the next chapter.”

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