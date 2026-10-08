Eight of the Championship’s 20 clubs have not participated in the IMG gradings system in 2027 – after it emerged the process was now no longer mandatory.

The gradings for the next 12 months have been publicised by the Rugby Football League on Thursday morning. However, only 26 of the 34 professional clubs have been given a score – after it emerged not everyone submitted data.

Last year, a handful of clubs were late with their data submission and as such were omitted from the first release of the 2026 gradings. Their scores were ultimately never made public.

But this year, the system has been relaxed and made optional – which has led to almost half of the Championship’s teams not going through the process at all.

Eight clubs opt against IMG process

Perhaps unsurprisingly, one of those clubs that weren’t involved were Keighley Cougars. Long-held critics of the system, the Cougars’ owners have consistently voiced their opinion about how the gradings should not decide promotion and relegation.

And they have made their feelings clear on the system again after deciding not to submit any information to be assessed.

Two clubs that went through significant financial troubles this year are also in the bracket. Halifax Panthers and North Wales Crusaders have endured torrid 2026 campaigns on and off the field, and with their chances of scoring high slim at best, they too have opted not to take part this year.

There are other more established clubs in the mix here too.

While Barrow Raiders are the best-performing Championship club on the gradings this season, the other two Cumbrian-based clubs have not filled in the data submission forms. Therefore, Workington Town and Whitehaven have not been given a score by the Rugby Football League.

Championship newcomers Goole Vikings are also a notable omission, while Swinton Lions and Dewsbury Rams have also decided against being part of the process.

The RFL said: “From 2026, completion of the grading process was not mandatory. The final ranking therefore reflects the clubs who chose to take part in grading, rather than a ranking of every club across Super League and the Championship.