Lachlan Lam has been left out of the Papua New Guinea squad as a result of required surgery.

The halfback was a notable absentee from the Kumuls squad name for the Rugby League World Cup, with the Leigh Leopards star a regular for the nation over recent years.

Lam has been left out due to the outcome of an upcoming wrist surgery, something he has required for several months.

He has played through the pain in during the second half of the year as a result of wrist ligament damage, but continued playing to aid Leigh’s cause throughout the year.

Lam could have played in the World Cup and put the surgery off once more, but doing so would have resulted in his rehabilitation seeing him miss the start of the season, potentially staying out of action utnil round five or six.

Instead, Lam has made the decision to have the surgery now, which will allow him to be fit and ready when the Super League season begins.

In a statement, Leigh owner Derek Beaumont explained: “Lokie could easily have downed tools and put his body first earlier this season and had the operation so he was fit to play in the World Cup, but he respected the significant investment the town and the Club make in him, and his importance on the field, and played on tough with temporary medical intervention to assist.

“Therefore, to repay that, I had made a special dispensation that he could delay his required operation so he could play in the World Cup and represent his country, with the operation funded by the Club in Australia immediately after his involvement ended.

“We had a good meeting around this, and he discussed the timelines and how it could impact his start to what we want to be a significant year for the Club, as well as the obvious attraction of the Vegas fixture.

“He wasn’t definitive, and I told him to consider everything over a period of time with his family, and we would support whatever decision he made.

“I am sure it was a very tough decision for him to make, but he deserves the utmost respect that he has again put the Club first and has a firm focus on achieving the significant goals we have set for ourselves in 2027.”

Edwin Ipape and Liam Horne have been named in the PNG squad for the tournament.