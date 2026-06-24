Kurt Haggerty refused to be drawn on speculation linking Bradford Bulls with both John Bateman and Kodi Nikorima.

The pair have been linked with moves to the club next season, with the Love Rugby League podcast exclusively revealing Bradford’s plan to bring Bateman back to his hometown club next season after more than a decade away.

England international Bateman last played for the Bulls in 2013 and has gone on to have a tremendous career with Wigan Warriors, Canberra Raiders, Wests Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys.

Now 32, Bradford want to bring him back to where it all started, but Haggerty provided a simple answer when asked if he could respond to speculation, simply replying: “No.”

Haggerty straight bats Nikorima link

The same answer followed when Haggerty was asked about Dolphins halfback Nikorima, brother of current Bulls halfback Jayden.

His younger brother told Love Rugby League earlier this month that Kodi was becoming more open to a Super League move, admitting odds were shortening on it becoming a reality.

Inevitably, Bradford would appear to be a possible destination given the family connection, though it was something Haggerty again refused to be drawn on.

Bradford Bulls’ current recruitment plan

Speaking more broadly about recruitment, Haggerty admitted it was an exciting time for the club.

“We’re still looking pretty holistically at the moment,” he said. “We’ve got to sit down and probably debrief the squad. Obviously we were in a very difficult position where we had to recruit a team in six to eight weeks and some signings were rushed, some sigings were in the pipeline, it was a pretty crazy six to eight weeks.

“But we’re still looking at some edges and also some people in the middle as well. We’re pretty holistic in terms of recruitment.

“I have spoken and met with other players and the big thing with it is the style of play people speak about. It’s a little bit different, they want a bit of that and they’ve seen the resilience we have as a team.

“Vegas helps and the sounds the club are making and the matchday experience we’re putting on. There’s a lot to be positive about with the Bradford Bulls at present.”

On the profile of players Bradford are looking at, Haggerty added: “There’s nothing specific. We’ve re-signed Joe Mellor who is around 35 years old. If we think they can still do a job, fit and competent enough to play Super League, we will have a conversation.”

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