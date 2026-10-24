Former Castleford Tigers coach Ryan Carr has been charged by the RFL for his high-profile comments heard on-air towards a match official earlier this season: with a Championship club and their coach also sanctioned.

Carr has already left the Tigers, having departed the club in August. However, just weeks before his exit, he was involved in a high-profile incident in the game against Leeds Rhinos.

He could be heard calling the officials ‘cheats’ multiple times, which was picked up by the broadcast microphones that were situated in the box next to Carr.

And the RFL have now issued him with a fine for those comments – despite him no longer working in Super League.

Carr fined by RFL

The governing body confirmed: “Ryan Carr has been fined £3,000, with £1,500 suspended until the end of the 2028 season, following an incident when he was head coach at Castleford Tigers and during the Betfred Super League fixture against Leeds Rhinos on 19 July 2026.

“Carr, who left the club in August due to personal reasons, was heard on the Sky Sports broadcast directing an abusive accusation at the referee. Although the comment was not intended to be heard outside the Club’s staff, it was picked up during the broadcast and prompted an on-air apology.

“The RFL found Carr in breach of Operational Rules D1.1(b), C2:6 and C2:10, covering improper conduct, adherence to RFL policies and the behaviour standards expected of senior personnel. The sanction also reflects that this was not his first breach of the Operational Rules during the season.”

And he is not the only individual to be charged – with Workington Town and their coach, Jonty Gorley, landing a sanction too.

Workington Town charged

Workington and Gorley have both accepted sanctions after they conceded their conduct towards a match doctor was below the standards expected for those in the professional game.

The incident came in a Championship fixture against Midlands back in August. Workington’s Tana Featherstone was withdrawn from the game after it was adjudged he had displayed Category 1 concussion symptoms.

However, the club have accepted a charge after it emerged their conduct towards the doctor was unacceptable, with Gorley also addressing the incident in a post-match interview.

Gorley will now be banned from the touchline for Workington’s first two matches of 2027.

The RFL said: “Workington Town and head coach Jonty Gorley have accepted sanctions following breaches of the RFL Operational Rules relating to their conduct towards the match doctor during and after the Betfred Championship fixture against Midlands Hurricanes at Avery Fields on 9 August 2026.

“The matter followed the doctor’s decision to remove Workington player Tana Featherstone from the field after he was judged to have displayed Category 1 concussion symptoms. Workington and Gorley accepted that their conduct towards the doctor fell below the standards expected, both during the match and, in Gorley’s case, in a post-match interview.

“Workington have been fined £2,000, suspended until the end of the 2028 season. Gorley’s previous suspended two-match touchline suspension and suspended £500 fine have been activated. He has also received an additional £1,000 fine and a four-match stadium suspension, both suspended until the end of the 2028 season.”