Former London Broncos and Widnes Vikings star Kieran Dixon is one of five players to join Championship side Salford RLFC on loan for at least this weekend.

Salford have been on the hunt for fresh recruits throughout 2026 as they look to build a competitive squad in their first season since reforming in the season tier.

And they have now secured a major recruitment boost ahead of this Sunday’s home game with Batley Bulldogs, with three Super League players and two Oldham men, including Dixon, signing on loan.

Dixon, who has played hundreds of professional games and brings a wealth of experience to Dave Hewitt’s squad, has joined on a short-term deal alongside Oldham team-mate Ewan Moore.

But Salford have not stopped there, after striking up a deal for three Warrington Wolves players too – including highly-rated half-back Leon Hayes.

Hayes, who has just recovered from a long-term injury, has made the temporary move to the CorpAcq Stadium for the clash with James Ford’s Bulldogs alongside Zack Gardner and Tom McKinney.

It is unclear how long the deals are for, with Salford merely confirming that the players have joined ahead of the weekend’s game with Batley.

But they are likely to be just initial short-term loan deals, with Dixon a surprise given how he has been a regular for the Roughyeds in the early exchanges of the 2026 season. He featured in each of their first seven competitive games, playing either fullback or wing.

But he has now moved on for one week at least.