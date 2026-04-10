Broadcasting royalty will held conduct the draw for the Challenge Cup semi-finals after it was confirmed that Chris Kamara MBE will be pulling balls out of the hat this weekend.

The football legend will conduct the draw alongside rugby league icon Jamie Peacock MBE during half-time of the final quarter-final between Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

Kamara, a Wakefield supporter, made over 600 appearances during his footballing career, representing the likes of Leeds United, Bradford City and Stoke City. He subsequently moved into the world of broadcasting and became one of the sport’s most popular broadcasters for his time on Soccer Saturday.

He will be joined by Peacock, one of Super League’s all-time greats. He has a distinguished history with the Challenge Cup after winning the competition four times, and playing in seven finals.

The game between Wakefield and Wgian is being shown on BBC One, kicking off at 1pm. The action starts on Friday as St Helens host Catalans Dragons before two games on Saturday. First, Hull KR take on York Knights in front of the BBC Two cameras, before Leigh Leopards take on Warrington Wolves.

Ball numbers for Sunday’s draw will be confirmed on Saturday evening once the outcomes of the opening three quarter-finals have been confirmed.

While two games are on the BBC’s mainstream channels, the other two games can be watched on SuperLeague+.

Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals

Friday 10 April – St Helens v Catalans Dragons, KO 8pm, SuperLeague+

Saturday 11 April – Hull KR v York Knights RLFC, KO 1.30pm, BBC Two

Saturday 11 April – Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards, KO 5.30pm, SuperLeague+

Sunday 12 April – Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors, KO 1.00pm, BBC One

The semi-finals will take place on May 9th/10th, with venues yet to be confirmed.