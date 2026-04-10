Sam Burgess has hinted he’s hopeful of extending his Warrington Wolves stay, saying he’s ‘really enjoying his time’ at the club with his family settled in the UK.

NRL and England icon Burgess has been at the helm of Wire since the start of the 2024 campaign.

After guiding them to back-to-back Challenge Cup finals, the Wolves are again into the last-eight of the competition this term and have lost just one of their opening six Super League games of the campaign.

The 37-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the year, and his situation remains up in the air.

But for the first time, Burgess – who is also in the running to take on the vacant England job on a part-time basis – has dropped a hint that he would be more than happy to stick around at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

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‘I’m pretty comfortable and I’m really enjoying my time here… I’m English, I love England. I’m in no hurry to get back to Australia’

Burgess had his first child with wife Lucy just before making the move to Warrington, and the couple welcomed their second child last September.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, including LoveRugbyLeague, he said: “I’m really enjoying it at Warrington, we’re really enjoying it, my family – Lucy, my wife, and the kids – we’re really settled.

“We’ve had a couple of early discussions and I have a great relationship with Simon (Moran, Warrington owner), too.

“We’ll sit down over dinner one night and end up sorting something out, but I’m pretty comfortable and I’m really enjoying my time here.”

Born and bred in Dewsbury, Burgess took on his first head coach role at senior level when he took over at Warrington, succeeding Daryl Powell in the hotseat.

The Wolves boss continued: “I’m English, I love England. I’m in no hurry to get back to Australia, but the hard thing about being here is that my two older kids are in Australia.

“That’s the hard part and the reality of it. But we’re really enjoying ourselves in England, it helps when you’re winning games!

“Warrington is a wonderful club and I’ve got a lot of respect for Simon. He’s been wonderful with me here.

“For now, we’re calm. We’ve got a good understanding of each other and in time, it’ll all get sorted.”