Salford RLFC have revealed that former Red Devils ace Marc Sneyd leant their squad a hand in training ahead of this weekend’s trip to Championship leaders London Broncos.

Oldham-born Sneyd, 35, is a product of Salford’s youth system and amassed 136 appearances in their colours across two stints with the now-defunct Red Devils.

The second of those stints came to an end early last season amid the financial difficulties which eventually saw the club liquidated following confirmation of their relegation via the IMG gradings.

Heading for Warrington Wolves, where he remains today, two-time England international Sneyd still holds Salford’s all-time points record in Super League (773) having also kicked the most goals in the competition for them (352).

Sneyd’s former Red Devils team-mate Ryan Brierley was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of phoenix club Salford RLFC, who have won one of their first five league games in the second tier this term after recruiting a whole new squad.

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Salford cult hero Marc Sneyd lends hand to phoenix club ahead of mammoth London Broncos test

Sunday afternoon sees Mike Grady’s Reds travel to the capital to take on a London side who entered the year as the red-hot favourites to dominate the Championship after investment from Down Under.

NRL icon Darren Lockyer and Australian businessman Grant Wechsel have teamed up to transform the Broncos into a dominant side on the field, littered with Kumuls talent headed up by Jason Demetriou as he prepares to lead Papua New Guinea in this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup.

Salford’s toughest test this year therefore awaits them this weekend, and in the build-up to the game, the phoenix club have revealed that Sneyd attended one of their training sessions in an unofficial coaching role.

Providing insight and advice to the Reds’ squad, Salford took to social media on Saturday to thank Sneyd for his help, sharing some pictures from the session involving the veteran half-back.