Salford RLFC bolster squad with double signing

Salford RLFC have further strengthened their squad with the permanent signings of Danny Lynch and Jack Holmes.

The duo have already featured for the Phoenix club in 2026, with both men making the 17 for their recent Championship defeat against London Broncos, but have now made their moves permanent.

Lynch and Holmes both join Salford from Championship rivals Rochdale Hornets, who they both signed for at the start of the current campaign, and become the latest players to join the club on a permanent deal in recent weeks, following the likes of Jack Bibby, Sam Bowring and Toby Hughes to the CorpAcq Stadium.

Salford RLFC sign Danny Lynch and Jack Holmes on permanent deals

In a brief post on social media, Salford RLFC said: “Salford RLFC are excited to announce the two new permanent signings of Prop Forward Danny Lynch and Outside Back Jack Holmes.”

Both men bring Championship experience with them to their new employers, with Lynch featuring on two occasions for Swinton Lions in 2025 while Holmes has tallied 21 appearances in the second division across spells with Oldham and Rochdale.

The outside back also boasts a tally of 71 appearances for North Wales Crusaders during their time in League One.

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Their move to Salford also follows the sudden departure of club head coach Mike Grady, who has left the club following a change in personal circumstances.

“I want to thank Ryan for the opportunity to represent this great club and fan base,” he said in a statement. “What we created at the start of the year was pretty special and I’m proud to have built that.

“I’m happy to leave the club in a better place than I found it and wish the club all the best for the future.”

Assistant coach Dave Hewitt will take over as interim boss, with the club now beginning an external search for a replacement with immediate effect.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Lynch’s former club, Swinton Lions, have let three men go in recent weeks in the shape of Jonny Openshaw, Kye Jacobson and George Roby.

Roby has already found himself a new home in the second tier at Rochdale Hornets, with that move announced on Wednesday afternoon.

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