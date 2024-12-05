Kevin Sinfield’s latest fundraising challenge to support those living with Motor Neurone Disease has passed through the £500,000 barrier: with two Olympic legends offering their support to the Leeds Rhinos icon as he sets off on day five.

Sinfield is once again attempting to run seven ultra-marathons in seven days to raise money to not only support those living with the condition, but to try help find a cure. It is the fifth challenge of this nature Sinfield has undertaken and first since the passing of his close friend and former Leeds team-mate, Rob Burrow, earlier this year.

He has spent the week running all across the UK but is now back firmly in rugby league territory, with Sinfield spending Thursday running from Beverley to Hull, where he will take in a number of well-known destinations in the city.

And Sinfield was joined on Thursday morning by Jason and Laura Kenny, two of Team GB’s greatest-ever track cyclists – with Jason joining Sinfield on his run.

The pair have become household names following their exploits in the velodrome, and their participation with Sinfield is the latest example of how his fundraising achievements have captivated the entire nation, not just the rugby community.

Sinfield is attempting to raise £777,777 across the seven days and is well on track to do so – with Thursday morning’s total passing through the £500,000 barrier for the first time.

And as he prepared to set off in Beverley, Sinfield admitted he was looking forward to receiving the support of the people of Hull and its surrounding areas.

He said: “As we said yesterday with both Celtic and Rangers, there are some rivalries but we need to come together to fight and battle MND.

“The people of Hull have been fantastic to their support of Rob and both clubs have done their bit. To see so many people here is wonderful. I always enjoyed playing in Hull – I get to play here again today, it just looks a bit different.”

You can donate to Sinfield’s incredible fundraising efforts here.