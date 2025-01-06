Leeds Rhinos’ top 10 appearance makers of Super League era including numerous club icons

Though they’ve had a few seasons of mediocrity in recent years, Leeds Rhinos remain one of the most successful clubs in Super League history, winning eight titles in the summer era.

Below, we run through the Rhinos‘ top 10 Super League appearance makers of all-time, with play-off games and matches in the Super 8s included, but not games in The Qualifiers.

As you’d expect, games in other competitions including the Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge are excluded.

Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League, and what a list it is…

* Correct at time of writing on January 2, 2025

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leeds Rhinos’ 2025 squad numbers revealed, with 5 new signings receiving their jerseys

10. Barrie McDermott – 233

Barrie McDermott in action for Leeds Rhinos in 1999

First Super League appearance for Leeds: Leeds 18-22 Warrington (31.03.1996 – Round 1)

Last Super League appearance for Leeds: Leeds 6-15 Bradford Bulls (15.10.2005 – Grand Final)

Total number of appearances for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 268

9. Jamie Peacock – 250

First Super League appearance for Leeds: Leeds 20-12 Huddersfield Giants (12.02.2006 – Round 1)

Last Super League appearance for Leeds: Leeds 22-20 Wigan Warriors (10.10.2015 – Grand Final)

Total number of appearances for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 289

8. Ryan Bailey – 273

Ryan Bailey in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2013

First Super League appearance for Leeds: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 32-36 Leeds (28.06.2002 – Round 16)

Last Super League appearance for Leeds: Leeds 20-24 Catalans Dragons (20.09.2014 – Qualifying Play-off)

Total number of appearances for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 313

7. Carl Ablett – 275

First Super League appearance for Leeds: London Broncos 36-36 Leeds (18.07.2004 – Round 19)

Last Super League appearance for Leeds: Salford Red Devils 38-22 Leeds (27.07.2018 – Round 23)

Total number of appearances for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 323

6. Ryan Hall – 281

Ryan Hall scores a try for Leeds Rhinos against Huddersfield Giants in February 2008

First Super League appearance for Leeds: Bradford Bulls 38-42 Leeds (06.05.2007 – Round 13 – Magic Weekend)

Most recent Super League appearance for Leeds: Leeds 34-0 Widnes Vikings (20.07.2018 – Round 22)

Total number of appearances for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 330

5. Keith Senior – 321

First Super League appearance for Leeds: Leeds 14-8 London Broncos (10.09.1999 – Round 27)

Last Super League appearance for Leeds: Leeds 30-6 Catalans Dragons (13.05.2011 – Round 14)

Total number of appearances for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 365

4. Jamie Jones-Buchanan – 366

Jamie Jones-Buchanan in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2012

First Super League appearance for Leeds: Leeds 22-8 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (07.05.1999 – Round 9)

Last Super League appearance for Leeds: Leeds 26-4 Warrington Wolves (13.09.2019 – Round 29)

Total number of appearances for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 421

3. Danny McGuire – 370

First Super League appearance for Leeds: Leeds 56-6 Salford City Reds (06.07.2001 – Round 18)

Last Super League appearance for Leeds: Castleford Tigers 6-24 Leeds (07.10.2017 – Grand Final)

Total number of appearances for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 426

2. Rob Burrow – 429

The late Rob Burrow pictured in April 2001, making one of his very first appearances for Leeds Rhinos

First Super League appearance for Leeds: Leeds 16-18 Hull FC (06.04.2001 – Round 4)

Last Super League appearance for Leeds: Castleford Tigers 6-24 Leeds (07.10.2017 – Grand Final)

Total number of appearances for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 492

1. Kevin Sinfield – 454

First Super League appearance for Leeds: Leeds 22-24 Sheffield Eagles (22.08.1997 – Round 20)

Last Super League appearance for Leeds: Leeds 22-20 Wigan Warriors (10.10.2015 – Grand Final)

Total number of appearances for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 521