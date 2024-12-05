Castleford Tigers possible pack options analysed following Jeremiah Simbiken signing

Castleford Tigers have added their fourth new signing of the off-season with Papua New Guinea back-rower Jeremiah Simbiken joining the club for the 2025 campaign.

His arrival is a much-welcome addition to the Fords’ pack, as it adds that extra body they have been so desperate for, but how will he fit in and around the rest of it?

With Simbiken likely to occupy a starting spot in their back-row, virtually a direct replacement for Elie El-Zakhem, it could push certain players around, or even lead to key stars being dropped to the bench as a result.

Here are some possible combinations for the Castleford Tigers pack for 2025.

Option 1: Sylvester Namo, Judah Rimbu, Joe Westerman, Jeremiah Simbiken, Alex Mellor, Liam Horne

The most likely option for the Castleford Tigers pack following the arrival of Simbiken is that George Lawler might be reduced to a role off the bench. Lawler has been a solid player for the Fords in recent seasons, and did a decent job upon his switch to the back-row last year, but with Simbiken an out-and-out back-row option he would likely come in over the former Hull KR man.

Lawler’s versatility makes him a good bench option though, given he can cover both prop and back-row if needed. Elsewhere, it will largely lead to the same pack as we have predicted in the past, with Sylvester Namo, new recruit Judah Rimbu, Joe Westerman, Alex Mellor and Liam Horne all starting.

The arrival of Rimbu at hooker will also likely mean Horne, a standout player, will switch into 13 with current captain Joe Westerman moving into the front-row, where he spent a chunk of time last year.

Option 2: Sylvester Namo, Judah Rimbu, George Lawler, Jeremiah Simbiken, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman

This option sees Simbiken still start in the back-row, but sees George Lawler return to his usual spot in the front-row. If new head coach Danny McGuire went with this option, though, it would likely mean dropping Horne to the bench; which would be a huge call given his quality performances since he moved to the Jungle in 2023.

That would then allow Westerman to then push back into his preferred position of 13 and then have Rimbu and Horne as the starting and replacement hookers.

The addition of Rimbu this off-season does point to him being the starting nine this year, given they would likely have recruited in other areas if they wanted Horne to be the starting nine, hence why we have gone for him in this selection.

Option 3: Sylvester Namo, Judah Rimbu, George Lawler, Jeremiah Simbiken, Alex Mellor, Liam Horne

Potentially the boldest call of them all is option three, which sees both Lawler and Horne back in the starting side but Westerman drop out completely.

This is a big call on the face of it, after all Westerman is still the club captain following Paul McShane’s departure and is one of the Fords most consistent players, however, he is 35 years old so a reduction in minutes might be coming his way.

He would also add some versatility to their bench too, given he can cover front-row, 13 and even half-back if needed too (he’s started 12 games there in the past!) and would also be a calm head to come on and close games out which Cas needed last year.

