Super League bid farewell to a number of retiring players at the end of the 2024 as they hung up their boots.

Here, Love Rugby League reflects on – and celebrates – the careers of the Super League players who are heading onto the next chapter of their lives.

Jarred Bassett

The Australian has had the most fascinating journey to the top. He went from playing in the Southern Conference League to Super League within just four years.

Bassett scored 20 tries in 57 appearances for the Broncos over three seasons, working as an electrician in his sole season in Super League, which happened to be the final season of his career! He hung up his boots at the end of the 2024 campaign to return to his Australian homeland.

Mike Cooper

Mike Cooper salutes the Wigan Warriors fans after their World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers

The Wigan prop announced his immediate retirement towards the end of last season following neurological medical advice.

Cooper hung up his boots with 389 appearances under his belt following an illustrious playing career with Warrington, St George Illawarra Dragons and Wigan, as well as England.

The Warrington-born prop won four Challenge Cups and a League Leaders’ Shield with the Wolves, whilst winning a Super League title, two League Leaders’ Shields, a Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge with Wigan. He represented England in the most recent Rugby League World Cup, too.

Andrew Dixon

Salford forward Dixon has retired from rugby league following a 16-year career.

The 34-year-old has made 248 career appearances to date for St Helens, Leigh, Toronto, Toulouse and Salford since making his first-team debut back in 2009.

Dixon played in two Super League Grand Finals for the Saints in 2010 and 2011.

Danny Houghton

Mr Hull FC has called time on his career after 18 seasons in the Black and Whites first-team – having made his debut all the way back in 2007!

Houghton scored 55 tries in 451 appearances for his boyhood club, helping the Airlie Birds win back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017.

He represented England Knights on two occasions but never won a senior England cap. One of the best players never to play for England, surely?

Matt Moylan

Matt Moylan in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

The former Australia international cut short his stay in Super League one year into his two-year deal with Leigh after making the decision to hang up his boots.

Moylan impressed during his first and only season in England, making 26 appearances in total for the Leopards, finishing as the club’s top point-scorer with 138 from six tries and 57 goals.

Moylan retires having made 217 career appearances in total for Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks and Leigh, scoring 43 tries and kicking 90 goals.

He made his international debut for Australia in 2016 and also played three times for New South Wales in State of Origin.

Dan Norman

Earlier this month, Leigh prop Dan Norman announced his retirement from professional rugby league at the age of just 27 to focus purely on work commitments away from the field.

The Ireland international has been a qualified personal trainer and online coach for several years now: and has been growing his business alongside being a professional rugby league player.

Norman made 93 career appearances for Ireland, Widnes, North Wales (loan), London, St Helens, Salford (loan), Swinton (loan) and Leigh. He represented his Irish heritage in the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

Dean Parata

The Italy international had been plying his trade in the northern hemisphere since 2018, playing for Barrow, Toulouse, Featherstone and London – scoring 42 tries in 167 appearances.

Parata, who represented Italy in three World Cups, only made his Super League debut at the age of 32 earlier this year and retired from the game at the end of the 2024 season – with the Broncos relegated back to the Championship. A fine player was Parata.

Matt Parcell

The Australian served Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR with distinction during his time in Super League – having spent eight seasons in England.

Parcell made the move to Super League in 2017 with Leeds, spending three seasons with the Rhinos whilst winning the Grand Final in his first season at Headingley.

The Queenslander joined Hull KR in 2019, initially on loan, before making the move permanent. Parcell would go on to make 122 appearances for the Robins, including their maiden Grand Final in the final game of his career.

He will now return to his Australian homeland to start the next chapter of his life in property development.

Albert Vete

Albert Vete in action for Castleford Tigers in 2024

The former Tonga international left Castleford in the early stages of the 2024 campaign and returned home to his native New Zealand with his family, signalling the end of his professional rugby league career.

After playing for New Zealand Warriors and Melbourne Storm in the NRL, Vete made the move to Super League ahead of the 2021 season with Hull KR.

He spent two seasons with the Robins before joining Castleford ahead of 2023. He also enjoyed loan spells with Featherstone and Doncaster during his time with the Tigers.

Vete made a total of 52 appearances during his time in England.

Jarrod Wallace

The 33-year-old prop spent the majority of his career in the NRL with Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans and the Dolphins – making 212 first-grade appearances Down Under.

But Wallace actually spent the final few months of his career in Super League with Catalans, playing seven games for the Dragons having arrived on a short-term contract.

Wallace also played six times for Queensland in the State of Origin arena.

Honourable mentions

Luke Gale

Wakefield Trinity’s Luke Gale (front) celebrates his try in their 1895 Cup final triumph against Sheffield Eagles

Gale might not have played in Super League in 2024 – but we have to take a nod to his glittering career as he hangs up his boots to become Wakefield’s academy coach.

The 36-year-old made 389 career appearances for club and country, having represented England, Doncaster, Harlequins, Bradford, Castleford, Leeds, Hull FC, Keighley and Wakefield throughout his career.

Gale also won 10 caps for England on the international stage, representing his country in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final.

Oh, and let’s not forget to mention him being named in the Super League Dream Team three years in a row between 2015 and 2017 as well as being crowned the Steve Prescott Man of Steel in 2017.

Jermaine McGillvary

McGillvary will go down as one of Super League’s greatest wingers: without a shadow of a doubt.

The 36-year-old became a legend at his hometown club Huddersfield, scoring a staggering 209 tries in 312 appearances in claret and gold.

McGillvary spent the final season of his career with Wakefield, helping Daryl Powell’s side win every trophy available to them in the shape of the Championship Grand Final, League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup.

He also won 21 international caps in total for Great Britain and England. He was absolutely sensational at the 2017 World Cup.

Ben Kavanagh

Scotland stalwart Ben Kavanagh has also called time on his playing days following a 17-year playing career.

The 36-year-old hangs up his boots after made 398 career appearances for club and country, having played for Widnes Vikings, Wakefield Trinity (loan), Bradford Bulls, Hull KR and hometown club Halifax Panthers.

Kavanagh won 21 caps for Scotland on the international stage, representing his Scottish heritage in the 2013 and 2017 Rugby League World Cups.

Will Maher

The former Hull KR and Castleford Tigers has announced his retirement from professional rugby league at the age of 29.

The Cumbrian-born prop has hung up his boots having made 172 career appearances, representing Castleford Tigers, Oxford (loan), Batley Bulldogs (loan), Hull KR, Halifax Panthers, Dewsbury Rams (loan) and Keighley Cougars throughout his career.

Sione Mata’utia

Mata’utia has returned to Australia’s lower grades to link up with Peter after a fine spell for St Helens, when he established a reputation as one of the club’s most important players.

Kevin Naiqama

Naiqama, like Mata’utia, has made the decision to return to Australia – and he too will end his full-time career and play in Australia’s lower grades.

