Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and England icon – and Super League’s all-time top try-scorer – Ryan Hall is the next guest on My Ultimate Team, Love Rugby League’s exclusive weekly feature.

Hall has enjoyed a stellar career at the very top of the game. He has scored hundreds of tries for the Rhinos and the Robins in Super League, as well as more at international level for England and Great Britain. He also had a short stint in the NRL with Sydney Roosters.

And as you might expect, the winger has played with some of the game’s very best players.

Here is Hall’s iconic 1-13 of team-mates – including a very special role for a very special man right at the end..

1. Brent Webb (Leeds Rhinos)

I played with some brilliant number ones but because he was already an established player, I’d have to give the number one shirt here to Brent Webb. He set me on my way, and he had a real influence on my career. But James Tedesco deserves an honourable mention, as does Zak Hardaker: he won Man of Steel playing fullback, after all.

2. Tom Briscoe (Leeds Rhinos)

There’ll be a theme here where I’ll give some honourable mentions for every position! Lee Smith would be on here for sure, he was brilliant. Ben Jones-Bishop too, and over in Australia, I played with Daniel Tupou, he was very good.

But because of what we’d won together and I played on the opposite side to him so often, it’d be Tom. He’s got a similar style of game to me, strong coming out of the backfield, so I’ll give him the edge.

3. Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

I would have to go with Kal given the amount we played together – and won together.

4. Keith Senior (Leeds Rhinos)

Latrell Mitchell is worthy of a mention here, a great player. But undoubtedly, and I don’t think many people would argue with this, it would have to be Keith. Like Brent Webb, he set me on my way early in my career, it’s got to be him. He helped me out a lot.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall would be an honourable mention here too.

6. Danny McGuire (Leeds Rhinos)

It would have to be Maggsy. The influence he’s had with me, playing right through to 2017 together – and I only had one year without him at Leeds, but then I got to KR and he was there on the coaching staff. We’ve shared a lot of our journey together.

7. Cooper Cronk (Sydney Roosters)

Cooper Cronk as a seven was a great player. He steered the ship, he wasn’t the captain but he steered us around and did it brilliantly.

Mikey Lewis won a Man of Steel at seven: but Cooper just gets it because of the influence he had. I learned a lot from him in a very short space of time.

8. Kylie Leuluai (Leeds Rhinos)

Kylie has to be the eight.

9. Matt Parcell (Leeds Rhinos/Hull KR)

An honourable mention to Danny Buderus – and Rob Burrow played there quite a bit, but I’ll get to him later! In Australia, Jake Friend was very good but my choice is Matt.

Like Rob, he had a real point of difference and he was probably the fastest player on the field at times. You don’t see that because he’s playing at hooker but if he got in broken play he was electric.

10. Jamie Peacock (Leeds Rhinos)

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves certainly deserves a mention here: but then how could it not be JP at 10. He’s got to be in that team.

11. Carl Ablett (Leeds Rhinos)

It would have to be Abbo. We shared a car together, we lived near each other and when he wasn’t playing back row on my side he was often playing centre on my side! If I didn’t pick him, I’d be doing something wrong!

Boyd Cordner is an honourable mention, the captain of the Roosters at that time, and Ali Lauitiiti was a bit of a freak. A special player. James Batchelor would get a mention too.

12. Jamie Jones-Buchanan (Leeds Rhinos)

It’d have to be him for what we’ve won together. We’ve played alongside each other for such a long time and he’s had such a positive influence on me as a person with how he conducts himself. He’s got to be in there.

13. Kevin Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)

Elliot Minchella from last year, as our captain at Hull KR, was outstanding and a real England-calibre player. I still keep in contact with Victor Radley at the Roosters, he was great to play with.

But how could it not be Kev!

14. Rob Burrow (Leeds Rhinos)

I’d pick Rob at 14. He got every vote in a Grand Final for man of the match, and he changed the game for us and we used him like that. He came on 20 minutes into a game and changed it to our benefit. He was such a point of difference. It’s a massive compliment because in my eyes, you pick 14 before 6 and 7 these days.