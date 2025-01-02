Wigan Warriors icon Jason Robinson has hit out at Kevin Sinfield’s continued failure to secure a Knighthood: before admitting it is ‘ridiculous’ nobody from rugby league has ever been given the honour.

Sinfield was once missing from the King’s New Year’s Honours List for 2025, despite growing calls for him to made a Sir following another incredible fundraising effort last month to support those living with Motor Neurone Disease.

Robinson, who himself is an OBE, told the Daily Mirror that he felt the situation regarding Sinfield was perplexing and that it is about time he is recognised with the highest honour on offer.

But he also went one step further, saying he finds it incredible not a single league player in history has been given a Knighthood – while numerous rugby union legends have been given the honour.

He said: “The fact no one in rugby league has a knighthood is ridiculous.

“When you look at some of the players over the years who have not just been the best rugby league players in the world but the best rugby players. There’s guys like Billy Boston, who had so many records, and then people like Alex Murphy or, from my era, Ellery Hanley.

“There certainly should have been some rugby league knighthoods by now. You can also look at the likes of Andy Farrell and Shaun Edwards, who have done so many amazing things in union since moving over yet probably wouldn’t get the same recognition as a union counterpart.”

Robinson then paid tribute to Sinfield for the way he has helped inspire a nation following his post-playing fundraising achievements, before once again doubling down on his point that as a league great, Sinfield is unlikely to get the recognition he deserves.

Robinson said: “As a player he was undoubtedly one of the best. But that relationship with Rob and what he’s done for the MND community, raising money and helping others who don’t have the same voice, continuing that for Rob, is just amazing. He’s a remarkable human being and has created such a legacy.

“If you’re associated with rugby league, though, you don’t get the same recognition compared to rugby union. I don’t know why it is but I’ve seen it myself and for so long. I only got something when I went to union. I won 20 major trophies in league. But what I did in union, I was doing all that in league for 10 years.”