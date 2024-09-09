Jarryd Hayne could be about to return to rugby league – with Fiji approaching the former NRL man about a remarkable comeback in this year’s Pacific Championships.

Hayne has not played a competitive game of rugby league since 2018, but he has been approached about a surprise return to the sport by the Fiji coach, Wise Kativerata – who has confirmed the ‘door is open’ for the 36-year-old should he wish to play rugby league at the highest level again.

“The door is open for him if he wants to join,” Kativerata said. “He is fit but we are just waiting on his decision if he is interested, which will be a boost for the team.”

Hayne was released from prison in June after winning an appeal against a rape conviction. He has since been training with a specialised sprinting coach, Roger Fabri, as he eyes up a return to professional sport.

“Jarryd is an elite athlete,” Fabri said. “He is one guy you can never, ever disregard when he puts his mind to something.

“When Jarryd applies himself, he will never stray. He has proven it time and time again. He did the unthinkable by making an NFL roster.”

But any decision for Hayne to represent Fiji would be complicated and likely controversial. As he does not have a contract in the NRL, he would need approval from the ARL Commission to be registered to feature in the Pacific Championships later this year.

However, if approved – and if Hayne is interested – it would likely be a major story. He played 10 times for Fiji earlier in his career, while also representing Australia at international level, too.

Hayne has also played Rugby Sevens for Fiji in 2016, and is now being earmarked over a potential return. Fiji play Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea in the tournament later this year.

