Former Australian Test star Jarryd Hayne is set to make his return to the rugby league field in the coming weeks.

Hayne is one of a plethora of big names that have been selected to feature in the Premier League Nines tournament, which will take place in Gold Coast later this month.

He has been selected in a team that features a whole host of former Super League stars including Peter Mata’utia, Ben Barba and Ken Sio.

But further reports in Australia from Fox Sports have suggested that Hayne could be on the brink of making his comeback to the 13-man game too.

They have speculated that the 36-year-old former Parramatta superstar is heading to the Wentworthville Magpies – who are, interestingly, enough, a feeder club of the Eels, the club where Hayne made his name in the NRL.

“It will be interesting to see if he’s able to pull together what he was able to do in the 13-man format when he was playing,” the tournament organiser, Anthony Mitchell said to reporters in Australia.

Hayne was one of the world’s biggest sporting stars before an incredible fall from grace. He established a reputation as one of the NRL’s most exciting and standout talents, before making the decision to try his hand at NFL.

He was signed by the San Francisco 49ers, but his career would come grinding to a halt after a string of serious allegations away from the sporting field.

But he is now attempting a rugby comeback and will take to the field later this month for the first time.

