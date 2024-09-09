Gold Coast Titans bid farewell to international prop ahead of reported Super League move

Gold Coast Titans have bid farewell to dual-international prop Isaac Liu ahead of his reported move to Super League.

The Titans paid tribute to Liu and hooker Erin Clark over the weekend, with the Kiwi duo both departing the NRL club to ‘explore new opportunities’, with Liu ‘set to farewell the NRL in 2024’, according to the club’s press release.

Kiwi international Clark has returned to New Zealand Warriors on a three-year contract, whilst Yorkshire Live reported in August that Leigh Leopards were in talks to bring Liu over to Super League for 2025 and beyond: and it now seems like that deal has been struck, with Gold Coast having officially confirmed his departure.

Liu is one of the most capped forwards in the NRL, having played his 272nd – and final – game in the competition over the weekend which game against Penrith Panthers.

The Auckland-born prop spent 11 seasons at Sydney Roosters between 2013 and 2021, helping Trent Robinson’s side win two NRL Grand Finals whilst playing 203 games for the club.

He moved to the Titans in 2022, making 69 appearances for the club over three seasons.

Liu has represented both New Zealand and Samoa on the international stage. He made his international debut for Samoa in 2014 and won five caps representing his Samoan heritage: and switched allegiance to birth nation New Zealand in 2017, winning 12 caps and representing the Kiwis in the last two World Cups.

Titans chief executive Steve Mitchell paid tribute to the departing Liu, who is set to become one of many high-profile signings in Super League next year.

“Isaac has had an incredible career in the NRL across both our club and previously at the Roosters,” Mitchell said.

“His resume is substantial in terms of what he has been able to achieve in the game, but he’s arguably had just as big of an impact off the field in terms of his leadership.

“At 33 years of age, he’s been able to help shape some of our young forwards and the work he has done while at our club will not quickly be forgotten.

“We wish Isaac and his family the best for the next stage of his football journey and again thank him for his considerable contribution while at the Titans.”

