With just two rounds of the Super League season to go, there are a number of players sweating on potentially significant suspensions after Round 25.

There were a huge number of controversial talking points when it comes to disciplinary, with a number of incidents that could yet receive further punishment when the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel meet on Monday.

Here are the players who could be in jeopardy – with some big players from some big sides facing a nervous wait for a call to learn their fate.

Jai Whitbread (Hull KR)

It was the decision which sparked the weekend’s controversy – and it could have ramifications yet beyond Friday night for Whitbread and Hull KR.

The forward’s tackle on Tyler Dupree was ultimately deemed to be dangerous, with Whitbread receiving a yellow card. Rovers fans must now wait to see if he faces any further action.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves)

Lachlan Fitzgibbon in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

One of the most controversial calls of the weekend: but it could yet lead to a ban.

The decision to send Fitzgibbon to the sin-bin in the early stages of Warrington’s win over St Helens was a huge talking point but his tackle on Tee Ritson was deemed to be a yellow card – which puts the forward in danger of a potential ban, you would feel.

Matty Lees (St Helens)

Matty Lees applauds the St Helens supporters following a game in 2024

Another huge decision that got people talking was Lees‘ late contact on Josh Drinkwater that saw him sent to the sin-bin.

Many felt Drinkwater made the most of that challenge but the very fact it was sin-binned means it will be looked at by the Match Review Panel – and there will be worries about whether or not Lees could get a ban that could be hugely influential in the final fortnight for the Saints.

John Asiata (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh Leopards captain John Asiata prepares for a game in 2024

The Leopards captain was sin-binned for a late hit on Castleford’s Joe Westerman during their win over the Tigers on Friday evening.

Ordinarily, that would be enough to raise the real prospect of a suspension but with Asiata only recently returning from suspension too, it means he’s extremely likely to get a charge on Monday.

Will Lovell (London Broncos)

Will Lovell

The London captain was sent to the sin-bin in the latter stages of the Broncos’ crucial defeat to Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Lovell caught Huddersfield’s Olly Russell late with a challenge that was deemed to be serious enough to warrant a sin-binning, and he could yet face further action on Monday.

