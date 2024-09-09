The Super League players facing bans including St Helens and Leigh Leopards stars
With just two rounds of the Super League season to go, there are a number of players sweating on potentially significant suspensions after Round 25.
There were a huge number of controversial talking points when it comes to disciplinary, with a number of incidents that could yet receive further punishment when the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel meet on Monday.
Here are the players who could be in jeopardy – with some big players from some big sides facing a nervous wait for a call to learn their fate.
Jai Whitbread (Hull KR)
It was the decision which sparked the weekend’s controversy – and it could have ramifications yet beyond Friday night for Whitbread and Hull KR.
The forward’s tackle on Tyler Dupree was ultimately deemed to be dangerous, with Whitbread receiving a yellow card. Rovers fans must now wait to see if he faces any further action.
Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves)
One of the most controversial calls of the weekend: but it could yet lead to a ban.
The decision to send Fitzgibbon to the sin-bin in the early stages of Warrington’s win over St Helens was a huge talking point but his tackle on Tee Ritson was deemed to be a yellow card – which puts the forward in danger of a potential ban, you would feel.
Matty Lees (St Helens)
Another huge decision that got people talking was Lees‘ late contact on Josh Drinkwater that saw him sent to the sin-bin.
Many felt Drinkwater made the most of that challenge but the very fact it was sin-binned means it will be looked at by the Match Review Panel – and there will be worries about whether or not Lees could get a ban that could be hugely influential in the final fortnight for the Saints.
John Asiata (Leigh Leopards)
The Leopards captain was sin-binned for a late hit on Castleford’s Joe Westerman during their win over the Tigers on Friday evening.
Ordinarily, that would be enough to raise the real prospect of a suspension but with Asiata only recently returning from suspension too, it means he’s extremely likely to get a charge on Monday.
Will Lovell (London Broncos)
The London captain was sent to the sin-bin in the latter stages of the Broncos’ crucial defeat to Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon.
Lovell caught Huddersfield’s Olly Russell late with a challenge that was deemed to be serious enough to warrant a sin-binning, and he could yet face further action on Monday.
