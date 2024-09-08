Jackson Hastings linked with Super League return with ‘most likely scenario’ reported

Former Steve Prescott Man of Steel winner Jackson Hastings has again been linked with a return to Super League, according to reports in Australia.

The Newcastle Knights half-back has reportedly ‘been told that he is free to look elsewhere’, according to CODE Sports, with the Australian publication reporting that the Knights ‘will honour his contract next year, but would prefer to contribute money to a new deal elsewhere’ before suggesting ‘a move back to Super League is the most likely scenario’.

Hastings was also linked with a return to Super League earlier this year, but that speculation was put to bed pretty quickly.

Hastings arrived at the Knights from Wests Tigers ahead of this season as part of a swap deal that saw former Australia international prop David Klemmer move the other way.

The Great Britain international has made 16 appearances for Newcastle in the NRL this season, scoring three tries and kicking 19 goals as well as providing 12 assists. He has also played seven games in the New South Wales Cup in 2024, producing 11 assists.

Jackson Hastings celebrates a Newcastle Knights win over Gold Coast Titans in Round 11 of the 2024 NRL season

Hastings returned to Australia ahead of the 2022 campaign with the Tigers after an exceptional four-year spell in Super League with Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors.

The 28-year-old came over to England midway through the 2018 season and played a starring role in helping the Red Devils avoid relegation and securing their Super League status for the following season.

And then in 2019, Hastings scooped the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award for being Super League’s best player following a sensational season, guiding the Red Devils to their first-ever Grand Final appearance at Old Trafford.

He was named in the 2019 Super League Dream Team and won four caps for Great Britain in the autumn of 2019, with Hastings going on record to say he was immensely proud to represent his English heritage through his Plymouth-born grandmother.

Hastings then made the move to Wigan Warriors in 2020, helping Adrian Lam’s side clinch the League Leaders’ Shield as well as playing a key role in helping them reach the Grand Final, where they fell to an 8-4 defeat to St Helens in Hull.

The Wollongong-born playmaker is regarded by many as one of Super League’s greatest overseas signings.

