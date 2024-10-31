The former Super League players heading onto the NRL’s open market including ex-Wigan trio

It may well be the off-season in club rugby league: but things are about to get incredibly heated when it comes to transfer business: especially in the NRL.

November 1 is always a landmark day in the calendar Down Under, with those players who have a year remaining on their contract officially allowed to speak to clubs in regards to a switch for the following season.

That means there are dozens upon dozens of players, some of them gargantuan names, who are able to discuss their futures for 2026 later this week. And that includes a plethora of players who will be familiar to Super League fans, too.

Here are the players who fall into that bracket: and what they could do next.

Danny Levi (Canberra Raiders)

Levi’s future could actually be resolved long before the end of next season. Reports earlier this year on both sides of the world have suggested that the hooker is free to negotiate with rival clubs now, and potentially leave Canberra early.

The former Huddersfield man has been offered to Super League clubs this year – and expect that to happen once again in the coming months as he works out his future with a year left on his Raiders deal.

Ryan Sutton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Ryan Sutton in action for Canterbury Bulldogs. Photo by AAP Image/James Ross.

The former Wigan Warriors prop is another who is free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1 in regards to a move for 2026.

Sutton has endured a fairly miserable time in recent years since making the switch to Canterbury; having failed to feature at all in the NRL this season.

A move seems inevitable: will he command interest from Australian clubs or could Sutton return home?

Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights)

One player who will not be heading back to Super League any time soon is former Wigan Warriors and London Broncos forward Pearce-Paul.

Whether he remains at the Knights is up in the air, too. He is attracting interest from a plethora of NRL clubs and is reportedly on the open market for around $600,000 per year. That’s clearly more than any Super League club could afford.

Plus, his impressive form this year means the NRL will likely be Pearce-Paul’s home for a while yet.

READ NEXT: Clubs brace for central funding news as model and likely distributions revealed

Will Pryce (Newcastle Knights)

Having had limited game-time during his first season in the NRL, Pryce will be hoping for a more extended run in the Newcastle side in 2025 to stake his claim for a new deal.

The former Huddersfield Giants utility will be available as of this week though – and could that interest Super League sides?

Jackson Hastings (Newcastle Knights)

Hastings has almost consistently been linked with a return to Super League: even when there’s been no suggestion a move of any kind is possible.

His future at the Knights looks seriously uncertain – could he secure another deal in the NRL, or may he look back to Super League for a move in 2026?

Jake Clifford (North Queensland Cowboys)

The former Hull FC half-back was attracting interest from Super League clubs earlier this year in regards to a move for 2025, before ultimately agreeing a new deal with the Cowboys for next year.

READ NEXT: New Zealand Warriors prop offered to Super League clubs in fresh recruitment development

Joey Lussick (Parramatta Eels)

Joey Lussick in action for Parramatta Eels in 2021

Another familiar name for Salford Red Devils supporters, hooker Lussick has one year remaining on his deal at Parramatta Eels and is now free to negotiate with clubs for 2026.

Lussick featured 20 times for the Eels in 2024 and looks to have a future with the club – but could he be tempted by another run in Super League?

Brad Schneider (Hull KR)

A name that needs no describing for Rovers fans given the enormous impact he had in such a short time at Craven Park last season.

Schneider has proven to be a capable deputy for Penrith whenever called upon but it’s a role he’ll have to fulfil again next year with Blaize Talagi’s arrival from the Eels. Could Schneider remain in the NRL: or could Super League clubs strike up a play for the half-back once again?

MORE TRANSFERS: Anthony Milford makes huge Super League admission to put clubs on high alert