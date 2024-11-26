Super League-linked winger seals NRL contract for 2025 as future confirmed

Highly-rated NRL youngster Siteni Taukamo, who had been linked with a move to Super League, will remain Down Under in 2025 having agreed a deal to join Newcastle Knights.

20-year-old Taukamo is yet to make a first-grade bow in Australia, but spent 2024 on the fringes of Cronulla Shark’s senior setup and had been rumoured to be on English club’s radar earlier this year.

The winger isn’t an entirely unknown quantity having starred for Greece at the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup, scoring two tries in their three group games including one against England at Bramall Lane.

Also able to play in the halves, at centre or at full-back, Taukamo featured seven times for Newtown Jets in 2024 en-route to the Grand Final of the New South Wales Cup.

Scoring five tries across those seven games, his future has now been sealed – with reports in Australia confirming the same.

The speedster’s manager Gavin Orr spoke to Wide World of Sports, with the report stating that Taukamo was chased by at least four other clubs prior to penning a train and trial deal with the Knights.

Orr said: “I think the Knights have got themselves a quality player with real x-factor.

“He (Taukamo) was in the Sharks’ top 30 (squad) but never got a chance because their backline rarely got any injuries.

“We saw more opportunity at the Knights and hopefully he will get his chance.”