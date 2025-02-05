Jarryd Hayne secures rugby league return for 2025 after landing new club

Former NRL and Australia star Jarryd Hayne will return to club rugby league for the first time since 2018 after landing a deal with the Wentworthville Magpies.

Hayne last played for a club in 2018 before departing Parramatta Eels. Since then, his career has ground to a halt following a number of off-field incidents, including the 36-year-old spending over a year in prison after being found guilty of rape. That conviction was overturned last year.

And having made a brief appearance at a Rugby League Nines event last month, Hayne has now agreed a deal to play 13-a-side once again for the first time in seven years.

He will line up for the Sydney-based Magpies, who play in the Ron Massey Cup competition and boast the likes of former Leigh Leopards star Tom Amone among their alumni.

In celebrating his arrival at the club, Wentworthville posted on social media: “The Hayne plane touches down at Wenty. We are thrilled to announce the signing of two-time Dally M winner, Jarryd Hayne, who will join the Wenty Magpies Ron Massey Cup side in 2025.

“We extend a warm welcome to Jarryd and his family – and can’t wait to see him return to footy at Ringrose Park in the weeks ahead. Bring it on!”

Hayne burst onto the scene as a talented junior in 2006 with Parramatta, making almost 200 appearances for the club and cementing a reputation as one of the best players in the world at one stage.

He left rugby league to pursue a career in American Football, signing a deal with the San Francisco 49ers before returning to the NRL with stints at both Gold Coast and Parramatta.

And now, Hayne will be back on a rugby field in 2025 after agreeing to join Wentworthville.

